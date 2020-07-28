Apoorva Mehta, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karan Johar-owned film company Dharma Productions, on Tuesday recorded his statement in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Mehta arrived at the Amboli police station this morning, per reports. Meanwhile, Karan has also been summoned for questioning. Sushant, a rising star, died by alleged suicide last month. Here's more on this.

Details On Monday, Mahesh Bhatt recorded statement

On Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (71) was interrogated at the Santacruz Police station for nearly three hours. Per reports, the director/producer rubbished speculations and told cops Sushant was never offered his upcoming movie Sadak 2, which stars Sanjay Dutt and his daughter Alia in lead roles. He also mentioned that he met Sushant twice, once in 2018, and then again in February this year.

Summons Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut also summoned

Karan, who produced Sushant-starrer Netflix action film Drive under the banner of Dharma, is expected to record his statement this week. Notably, Karan faced incessant trolling and criticism after Sushant's passing for allegedly sidelining the actor and denying him opportunities. Furthermore, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has alleged that Sushant suffered because of Bollywood's rampant nepotism, has also been summoned in the case.

Allegations Sushant faced issues in professional life, many alleged

It is imperative to note that the cops are actively probing a "professional rivalry" angle in the case, as ordered by the Maharashtra government. This was decided after allegations surfaced that the late actor, who had been suffering from clinical depression, faced a boycott from major production banners and even lost some of his films to other stars.

Investigation Mumbai Police has questioned 40 people so far

As part of the ongoing investigation, Mumbai Police has recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including Yash Raj Films (YRF) Chairperson Aditya Chopra, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, casting director Shanoo Sharma, and movie critic Rajeev Masand. Earlier, Sushant's family, business manager, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Siddharth Pitani, publicist Rohini Iyer, and his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were questioned in the case.

CBI probe Many have been demanding a CBI probe in the matter

Notably, countless fans, fellow celebrities, and politicians, including actor Shekhar Suman and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy have been demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death. However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said there is no need for a CBI probe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has acknowledged a letter from Swamy seeking CBI inquiry in the matter.

Demise Sushant passed away last month, leaving fans devastated

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. Meanwhile, according to a viscera report, no foul play was involved in his death. His tragic death created a huge uproar in film industry, triggering the fraternity's infighting and reigniting pertinent debates about issues such as nepotism, favoritism, and bullying in movie business.

Career His last film is garnering much love and praise

Sushant rose to prominence with popular television serial Pavitra Rishta and went on to star in films such as Kai Po Che, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sonchiriya. His last theatrical outing, Chhichhore, was one of his biggest hits. Meanwhile, the actor's final movie, Dil Bechara, continues to garner love and praise from all corners.

Suicide helpline If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek help