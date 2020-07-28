Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was full of emotions on Monday night, as he sat down to pen his daily blog entry. Bachchan is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for coronavirus treatment. While the 77-year-old actor shared he was relieved after his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were discharged from hospital, he also lashed out at haters who have been wishing for his ill-health.

Blog 'They go home, the little one and bahurani'

Starting the note, Bachchan wrote, "They go home the little one and Bahurani (daughter-in-law)... and the tears flow out (sic)." He informed Aaradhya told her not to shed tears, saying, "You will be home soon." "I must believe her," Bachchan added. Notably, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged on Monday after being treated for COVID-19 for 10 days.

Statement 'If I die, your reason for writing would vanish'

Bachchan then addressed the trolls who have been wishing for his ill-health. "They write to tell me: 'I hope you die with this COVID.'" Condemning such remarks, the legend wrote, "Hey Mr. Anonymous, you do not even write your father's name, because you do not know who fathered you." He added if he dies, the haters would not be left with much to do.

Details All I shall say is 'thok do s***o ko': Bachchan

The actor told trolls if he survives, they would have to face wrath of millions of his fans and followers. "They (fans) are a force incensed, they traverse the entire world, from the west to the east, from the north to the south." "All I shall say to them is...'Thok do s***o ko,'" he said, adding, "May you burn in your own stew!"

Instagram Post Big B also put this post after Aishwarya's discharge

Diagnosis Bachchans revealed their COVID-19 diagnosis on July 11

On July 11, Bachchan as well as his son Abhishek (44) revealed their coronavirus diagnosis on social media. At that time, it was reported the two were stable and responding well to treatment. Meanwhile, Bachchan Sr.'s wife, actor/politician Jaya Bachchan and other members of the family, including their daughter Shweta Nanda tested negative for the virus. Bachchan family's properties were also sealed and sanitized.

