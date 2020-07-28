Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against actor Rhea Chakraborty at the Rajiv Nagar Police station in Bihar's Patna, according to reports. In his complaint, reportedly registered on Sunday, KK Singh has accused Rhea of extorting money from Sushant and abetting his suicide. Sushant passed away by alleged suicide last month. Here are more details.

Case A brief about Sushant's death case

Sushant (34), a rising Bollywood star, was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression for the past few months, medical reports suggested. An investigation into the matter is currently being carried out by Mumbai Police. However, they do not suspect any foul play in the actor's death.

Information Patna Police team sent to Mumbai for probe

The police complaint by Singh has been lodged under Section 241/20 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, a four-member team of the Patna Police has been sent to Mumbai for further investigation, reports added.

Details Earlier, Rhea was questioned by Mumbai cops

A day after Sushant's death, Rhea was seen visiting the hospital, where his body was taken for the post-mortem. Thereafter, she was questioned for nearly 10 hours by Mumbai cops. Recently, Rhea put a lengthy post on social media, that marked her first public statement after Sushant's death. In another post, she claimed she was his girlfriend and demanded CBI probe in his death.

Investigation Mumbai Police has questioned 40 people so far

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing investigation, Mumbai Police has recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including Yash Raj Films (YRF) Chairperson Aditya Chopra, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, casting director Shanoo Sharma, and movie critic Rajeev Masand. Earlier, Sushant's family, business manager, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Siddharth Pitani, publicist Rohini Iyer etc. were also interrogated.

CBI probe Many have been demanding a CBI probe in the matter

Notably, countless fans, fellow celebrities, and politicians, including actor Shekhar Suman and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy have been demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death. However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said there is no need for a CBI probe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has acknowledged a letter from Swamy seeking CBI inquiry in the matter.

Suicide helpline If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek help