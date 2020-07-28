After weeks of confusion and drama, Kim Kardashian West has finally reunited with her husband, rap star Kanye West in Wyoming. The 39-year-old reality TV star flew down to Cody, Wyoming on Monday evening to see Kanye (43), who has been living at his $14 million-worth ranch there. The reunion comes after a series of startling online and public outbursts from Kanye. Here's more.

Details Kim apparently sobbed as the two sat down to talk

In the pictures published by Daily Mail, the couple can be seen involved in an intense conversation as they met for the first time in weeks. In fact, Kim also sobbed as the two talked, while seated inside a car, after leaving a Wendy's food outlet. Meanwhile, sources have told People that Kim is quite emotional, exhausted and hurt due to Kanye's recent behavior.

Details It's all a bad situation, reports said

A source told People Kim is "hysterically crying." "She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted...She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her," they revealed. "It's all a bad situation...She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn't want to be ignored anymore," the source added.

Rally It all started with a (wild) campaign speech

Kanye, who has declared himself a 2020 presidential hopeful, launched his campaign with a chaotic rally at Charleston, South Carolina a few days ago. At the event, while talking about abortion laws, the rapper revealed he and Kim had earlier considered aborting their first child, 7-year-old daughter North. In fact, his surprising remarks against widely-respected anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman also brought him flak.

Rant Then, came an unprecedented Twitter rant

Shortly after the problematic speech, Kanye posted and later deleted a lengthy Twitter rant, wherein he revealed he has been trying to divorce Kim for almost two years, even accusing her of an extramarital affair with rapper Meek Mill. He also accused his mother-in-law Kris Jenner of "white supremacy," and alleged that Kim tried to "lock me up with a doctor."

Reaction In a statement, Kim opened up about Kanye's health

Earlier reports suggested that Kim was "furious" after Kanye let on so much private information about their lives. However, she came out in Kanye's support, requesting fans and the media to show compassion and empathy toward their family, citing her husband's mental health condition. For the unversed, Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder. He first revealed his diagnosis in 2018.

Information What is bipolar disorder?

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by extreme mood swings that can range from episodes of manic highs and depressive lows. The exact underlying reason remains unknown. However, some experts attribute it to severe emotional distress, as well as genetic and chemical factors.

Apology Subsequently, Kanye issued a public apology to Kim

Meanwhile, in a recent development, Kanye has issued a public apology to Kim, saying the issues he talked about should have remained private. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I didn't cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you," he tweeted.

Twitter Post Please forgive me, Kanye said