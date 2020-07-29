The first-ever online edition of the San Diego Comic-Con, named Comic-Con@Home, came to an end last week. The virtual event featured mostly pre-recorded virtual panels, which were available free of cost for the fans all over the world. As always, some big announcements were made during these panels. Let us take a look at the top five announcements.

Awards Winners of the 2020 Eisner Award were announced

Known as the Oscars of the comics world, this year's Eisner awards saw G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward's 'Invisible Kingdom' win the Best New Series and Best Painter awards. 'Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me' won the Best Publication for Teens. George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steve Scott, Harmony Becker, David Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene were also among the big winners.

New show Marvel reveals first look of new horror show, 'Helstrom'

The first look trailer for Marvel's first-ever horror television series, 'Helstrom' was revealed by Paul Zbyszewski, along with its cast including Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, and Elizabeth Marvel. This supernatural Marvel+ Hulu series chronicles Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana (Sydney Lemmon) who have inherited terrifying powers from their serial-killer father. 'House of Cards' fame, Elizabeth Marvel plays heir institutionalized mother, Victoria.

Robin King Meet DC's most demented villain, The Robin King

The DC Comics panel gave fans an exciting update with a closer look at Dark Nights: Death Metal #3 and a new nemesis for Batman, The Robin King. According to Snyder, The Robin King has the personality of Burt Ward's Robin mixed with a love of violence and sadism and might just be the most demented enemy of Batman yet.

The Walking Dead Trailer of The Walking Dead spin off-series revealed

The trailer of 'World Beyond', the second spin-off series of 'The Walking Dead' was released amidst speculation. This show will focus on younger characters who are among the first generation to grow up post-outbreak. 'World Beyond' is expected to take place in roughly the same time frame as The Walking Dead's season 10.

Costume Zack Snyder reveals Superman's new Black costume