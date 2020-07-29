In a shocking and much-talked-about twist in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his father KK Singh accused his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his alleged suicide, claiming that she stole money from the Dil Bechara star and that she also gave him wrong medications. As the matter got a new leash with his accusations, Sushant's sister demanded justice.

Context Sushant, a bright star of Bollywood's sky, ended his life

Over a month ago, 34-year-old Sushant, allegedly killed himself at his Mumbai home, sending shockwaves across the film industry. The star of superhit movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, and Chhichhore, was said to be suffering from clinical depression. After his death, his furious fans slammed Bollywood's nepotism and claimed big-ticket producers sidelined him. They demanded a probe by CBI.

Allegations Son was doing well until Rhea entered the picture: Father

In fact, KK Singh, Sushant's bereaved father, failed to understand why his son took the extreme step. And yesterday, for the first time he went public with the accusations by filing an FIR against Rhea. In the seven-page FIR, Singh asked why his son's career bloomed until 2019 but reached a stalemate after Rhea entered his life. Both of them were in a relationship.

Career Rhea allegedly used Sushant as a stepping stone

According to Singh, Rhea wanted to exploit Sushant's contacts to make a name for herself in the industry. Before working in Bollywood movies like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi, Rhea was associated with MTV, first as a reality show contestant and then as a VJ. She tweaked Sushant's contracts to include her in the movies, his father alleged.

Details Rhea told Sushant his house was "haunted," got him shifted

Singh's serious accusations weren't just restricted to Rhea. He said her family also interfered in Sushant's life, convincing him that the house where he lived was "haunted." He shifted to another house. The father said Rhea gave Sushant medicines for dengue, despite him being healthy, and controlled him completely to an extent that his family wasn't "allowed" to talk to him.

Control She also threatened to prove he was insane

Further, Singh claimed Rhea's kin got his phone number changed. Once, when Sushant went to meet his sisters, Rhea called him repeatedly. Sushant had plans to settle in Coorg and do farming, but Rhea disapproved. Singh claimed Rhea asked Sushant to follow her words. If he didn't, she threatened to leak his medical reports to media and prove he his "insane."

Fears Sushant was scared of false cases, claimed father

On realizing that Sushant was of "no use to her," she left him on June 8, taking his credit card, money, and valuables, Singh alleged. He claimed that after Sushant's former manager, Disha Salian, died by suicide, the actor got scared that Rhea might "frame him too." Days before his death, Sushant's sister went to Mumbai to assure him everything would be fine.

Money Singh claims Rs. 15 crore was siphoned from Sushant's account

Singh asked why his son's reported "mental health issues" cropped after Rhea came in his life. Even if he was ill, why wasn't the family apprised of the condition, he questioned, claiming that the doctors who treated him were hand-in-glove with Rhea. He said a probe must be launched into the transfer of Rs. 15 crore to unrelated accounts from Sushant's account.

Statement Mumbai Police isn't approaching the case right: Father

Saying that he is 74 years old, and could not travel to Mumbai frequently, Singh hoped Patna Police would investigate the case fairly. He also said Mumbai Police was summoning people who had little to do with the unsavory episode. After the FIR stirred a row, Sushant's sister Shweta Kriti took to social media to share a picture of his, while seeking justice.

Instagram Post "Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput"

If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput A post shared by shwetasinghkirti on Jul 28, 2020 at 12:51pm PDT

Lawyer's take Lawyer said family was shocked Mumbai Police hadn't registered FIR

This morning, explaining the delay by Sushant's family, Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh said, "FIR has been registered now as the family was in shock and the Mumbai Police wasn't registering an FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses and get them involved. It (the investigation) was heading in a different direction." The family doesn't want a CBI probe yet.