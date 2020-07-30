Emmy Awards 2020, one of the most awaited entertainment nights, will be held virtually, the producers of the show announced. Last night, the organizers sent a letter to all nominees apprising of the new development, hours after the nominations were declared virtually. While the organizers know an assembly of celebrities is risky, they promised that the night would still be fun.

Letter Host Jimmy Kimmel also signed the letter

Executive producers and host Jimmy Kimmel sent a letter to the nominees mentioning how it is no longer a wild guess that the awards ceremony will not be held like before. Congratulating the nominees, the authorities explained how they are planning to make this year's awards ceremony uniquely exciting as nominees get to attend the ceremony with their loved ones.

Quote Producers assured nominees of a wonderful virtual Emmy Awards

"We are assembling a top-notch team of technicians, producers, and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with)," the letter read.

Highlights The virtual ceremony has its own perks and perils

The biggest hurdle for the telecast producers would be to get all nominees on the same page, now that they will be attending the event from different time zones. The letter mentioned that nominees have a totally informal theme of "come as you were, but make an effort." However, some celebrities would have to cut their night sleep short to attend the show.

Technology The celebration will COME to the nominees!

The letter assured that with a host of advanced technological support, the event will come to the nominees this time. The academy will use advanced camera angles, lighting technologies, producers and writers to ensure that the nominees get every bit of their red carpet look on screen. Talent Producer Jen Proctor would brief the nominees about the event plan soon, the letter mentioned.

Do you know? US continues to be ripped apart by COVID-19