In a tragic piece of news, actor Ashutosh Bhakre, best known for his work in Marathi cinema, died by alleged suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Nanded, police officials confirmed on Wednesday. Bhakre, aged 32, was found dead by his parents at their flat in Ganesh Nagar area of the city, yesterday afternoon, according to reports. May his soul rest in peace.

Details A police case has been registered, probe underway

According to police's statement, the exact reason behind Bhakre's alleged suicide remains unknown. The actor had been suffering from depression for the past few months, per reports. In fact, he had recently shared a cryptic video about suicide on social media. An accidental death case has been registered at Shivaji Nagar Police Station, and further investigation is currently underway.

Work Bhakre featured in films like 'Bhakar', 'Ichar Tharla Pakka'

As far as his professional life was concerned, Bhakre had featured in Marathi movies such as Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka. The actor was married to popular actress Mayuri Deshmukh, who gained fame with her role in Marathi television serial Khulta Kali Khulena. The late actor, whose passing marks yet another loss to entertainment fraternity, is survived by his parents and wife.

2020 The country lost many stars this year

It has been a terrible year for the entertainment industry. The country is still grappling with the loss of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away by alleged suicide at the age of 34, last month. He had been reportedly battling depression for the past few months. Prior to that, TV actors Manmeet Grewal (32) and Preksha Mehta (25) also died by suicide.

Suicide helpline If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek help