The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to transfer the case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case is currently being handled by Mumbai and Bihar Police. Sushant passed away last month, and his death has created a huge uproar amongst fans and the film industry. Here are more details.

Quote Let the police do its job: CJI

"Let the police do its job," Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said while rejecting the plea, filed by Alka Priya. He directed the petitioner to approach the Bombay High Court (in Mumbai), in case she has "anything concrete."

Context Alleging foul play, many have sought CBI inquiry

It is imperative to note that Sushant's countless fans as well as some fellow celebrities and politicians have been demanding a CBI probe in the matter. Raising suspicions about foul play in his untimely death, they have asked for an independent and more detailed investigation. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and actor Shekhar Suman are among those who have sought such an inquiry.

Death Sushant passed away in June in Mumbai

Sushant, a rising Bollywood star, was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was 34. The police said it was a case of suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression, medical reports suggested. The case is being handled by the Mumbai Police, who are still investigating it. However, they do not suspect any foul play so far, per reports.

Probe Mumbai cops have interrogated 40 people so far

As part of the ongoing investigation, Mumbai Police has questioned nearly 40 people. They include the actor's family, friends and close associates. After reports suggested that Sushant faced issues in his professional life, cops started interrogating members of film fraternity. They have recorded statements of filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, and film critic Rajeev Masand, among many others.

FIR Now, an FIR has been filed against Rhea Chakraborty

In a fresh twist to the case, Sushant's father KK Singh on Tuesday filed an FIR against his alleged girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. In the complaint, the 28-year-old actor has been accused of extorting money from Sushant and abetting his suicide through mental harassment. Rhea has been booked under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, and 306.

Information Rhea moved SC against FIR; Singh filed caveat