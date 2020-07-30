Last updated on Jul 30, 2020, 03:05 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to transfer the case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The case is currently being handled by Mumbai and Bihar Police.
Sushant passed away last month, and his death has created a huge uproar amongst fans and the film industry.
Here are more details.
"Let the police do its job," Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said while rejecting the plea, filed by Alka Priya. He directed the petitioner to approach the Bombay High Court (in Mumbai), in case she has "anything concrete."
It is imperative to note that Sushant's countless fans as well as some fellow celebrities and politicians have been demanding a CBI probe in the matter.
Raising suspicions about foul play in his untimely death, they have asked for an independent and more detailed investigation.
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and actor Shekhar Suman are among those who have sought such an inquiry.
Sushant, a rising Bollywood star, was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was 34. The police said it was a case of suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression, medical reports suggested.
The case is being handled by the Mumbai Police, who are still investigating it. However, they do not suspect any foul play so far, per reports.
As part of the ongoing investigation, Mumbai Police has questioned nearly 40 people. They include the actor's family, friends and close associates.
After reports suggested that Sushant faced issues in his professional life, cops started interrogating members of film fraternity. They have recorded statements of filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, and film critic Rajeev Masand, among many others.
In a fresh twist to the case, Sushant's father KK Singh on Tuesday filed an FIR against his alleged girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty.
In the complaint, the 28-year-old actor has been accused of extorting money from Sushant and abetting his suicide through mental harassment.
Rhea has been booked under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, and 306.
Following the complaint from Sushant's family, Bihar Police has sent a four-member team to Mumbai for further probe.
In her response, Rhea has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, requesting to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai.
However, Sushant's father has since filed a caveat in the top court, thereby seeking to block Rhea's move.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.