Acting legend Irrfan has been immortalized again by The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science in an inspiring video on hope to tide over the pandemic blues. The Academy tweeted this video on Wednesday and is getting massive praise from film lovers all over the world, not only because of its contents but also for the heartfelt tribute to the late Indian actor.

Video The video featured several movies' clips, including Irrfan's

In an appeal to the world to stay strong, the over 1-minute video has shots from different unforgettable films like Parasite, Shawshank Redemption, Rocky Balboa, The Karate Kid (1984), Captain Marvel, and others. However, what moved Indian viewers specifically was how the video climaxed with a Life of Pi scene in which Irrfan was asked if Pi's life ended happily.

Perspective Irrfan's reply to most-asked question moved everyone

At the end of the clip titled, A celebration Of Hope, Irrfan answered the question about happiness by saying, "Well, that's up to you." The video was also power-packed with dialogues by various other famous characters. Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight was seen saying "the dawn is coming," while Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa said life "is about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward."

Twitter Post Here is the clip everyone's talking about

A celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love. pic.twitter.com/EYZ5FPvHdl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 29, 2020

Tribute Naturally, there was a heartwarming response from everywhere

Unsurprisingly, the video made Indian fans emotional. Irrfan's The Lunchbox co-star Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "A heavy heart smiles with the last frame. Such a rich, moving collage. #IrrfanForever." Writer Aseem Chhabra, who has written a book titled 'Irrfan Khan; The Man, The Dreamer, The Star', wrote, "This is so beautiful - celebration of the sense of hope and ending with #IrrfanKhan's smiling face! (sic)"

Twitter Post Nimrat's tweet can be read here

A heavy heart smiles with the last frame. Such a rich, moving collage. #IrrfanForever https://t.co/OhGMc87tT7 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 29, 2020

Legacy A bit about Irrfan's Hollywood legacy

A natural actor, Irrfan made himself known in Hollywood with his stellar performance in The Namesake in 2006. He was also seen in key roles in big-budget films such as Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spiderman, Life of Pi, Inferno, Jurassic World, and Puzzle (2018). Notably, for his first love, the Indian cinema, Irrfan turned down offers from Leonardo Di Caprio and Steven Spielberg.

Death Irrfan passed away this year, leaving a void in cinema