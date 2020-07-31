In the ongoing investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death, the focus has now firmly shifted from Bollywood bigwigs to his alleged girlfriend and plausible personal issues. The actor's former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, has opened up about his demise for first time, making pivotal statements. Meanwhile, public calls for a CBI inquiry into the matter have grown stronger than ever. Here's more.

Sushant, considered among the most promising young actors, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34. The police termed it a case of suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression for the past few months, per medical reports. An investigation by Mumbai Police is currently underway. However, they do not suspect any foul play so far.

In a fresh interview with Republic TV, actor Ankita Lokhande, who had previously been in a relationship with Sushant for over six years, said she did not believe Sushant was depressed and claimed that he could not kill himself. "We have seen worse situations when we were together. He (Sushant) was a happy-go-lucky guy," Ankita said during the interview.

"He (Sushant) might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone 'bipolar' is a big thing... I do not want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration," Ankita added.

As part of its investigation, Mumbai Police has questioned nearly 40 people, including Sushant's family, friends as well as some prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bihar Police, on the other hand, started a separate investigation, following a complaint by Sushant's father. A team was sent to Mumbai in this regard. They have questioned Sushant's cook, sister Mitu, and Ankita.

The investigation started changing shape after Sushant's father, KK Singh on Tuesday filed an FIR against his rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. She has been accused of fraud and abetting the late actor's alleged suicide. The 28-year-old actor has been booked under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, and 306. However, she had requested the Supreme Court to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai.

In her writ petition in the top Court, Rhea claimed she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant until June 8 (six days before his death). She added that she was traumatized after Sushant's passing and that she received rape and death threats too. She has also accused Sushant's family of using "political influence" in order to allegedly drag her into the case.

Notably, countless fans and some politicians have been demanding a probe by the CBI in the case. Meanwhile, BJP leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy has written a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citing that police teams of two states are involved in the case, Swamy called for a probe by the CBI, National Investigation Agency, and the Enforcement Directorate.

