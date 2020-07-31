Rapper Andy Anokye, who goes by the stage name Solo 45, has fallen from his ascent to fame after he was jailed for 24 years on Thursday under charges of repeatedly raping four women he imprisoned. A string of investigations against this artist from the UK was on since 2017 when a woman accused him of raping her at his waterfront apartment in Bristol.

Crime Trigger warning: What are the charges against him?

A part of the grime collective Boy Better Know, Anokye had collaborated with Grime stars Stormzy and Wiley. His ties with the collective were severed due to allegations against him. After three years of trial, a Bristol court convicted him for 21 rapes, five counts of false imprisonment, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of assault by penetration.

Facts He was "aroused" by hearing someone cry

The convicted artist said he played the game 'Catch Me, Rape Me' and that he has dacryphilia, an unusual human behavior causing sexual arousal by watching and hearing someone cry. Strengthening this admission were several graphic clips found on Anokye's phone. One of those videos shows a victim crying and saying, "I hate you," to which Anokye laughs and shows a thumbs-up sign.

Verdict Judge says none else knew of Anokye's crime

Another victim accused Anokye of waterboarding her by putting a flannel on her face, filling it with water, and abusing her. The jury had to witness several disturbing clips after which Judge William Hart said Anokye became a victim of "perverted pleasure." He added that no other member of his famous collective was aware of his fetishes. They have become successful, Hart maintained.

Quote Here's what Judge William Hart said during sentencing

"You were part of a well-known collective - Boy Better Know. The fellow artists from that collective have achieved great success. But none of those artists, dedicated to their craft, knew of your dark side," the judge said.

Context Looking back at other rap artists who faced similar charges