They say age is just a number, and Griffin Raphael proves it. At 21, he has achieved incredibly enviable feats, thanks to his love and hard work toward music and technology. A DJ as well as an app developer, Griffin is working for "King of Instagram" Dan Bilzerian's Ignite International, one of the fastest-growing brands in the world. Here's more about him.

Details Griffin developed an interest in music in middle school

Notably, Griffin developed an interest in music when he was in middle school. He then started working on electronic dance music (EDM) and is a well-recognized name in the industry. He has attended one of most prestigious music awards, The Grammys, and has performed alongside artists like Marshmello. He has also been at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for the past few editions.

Quote I'm fortunate to be doing what I love: Griffin

When asked about his journey, the young artist said, "It has not been a smooth road, because the scene is super competitive. But I am fortunate to be constantly doing what I love."

Success Don't do things because others are doing them: Griffin

Opening up about his secret to success, Griffin suggests doing what one loves and not focusing on what others are doing. "Build systems and processes that work for you based on your individual skills, needs, and goals. Set your own terms. Your success should only be judged by the point at which you started," he said.

Quote 'Your unique blend of skills will set you apart'

"(In getting distracted by others), you are expending unnecessary energy, and the simple act of observing others can have unintended effects on your own performance. Your unique blend of skills will set you apart. Lean into what comes naturally to you," he added.

Contact And, a lot of work is coming up soon