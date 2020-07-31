If The Academy's video collage on hope has moved you, Nike's recent viral advertisement on sportsmanship courage will give you goosebumps. Weiden + Kennedy and an immensely talented visual effects team have dug out gold from the archives featuring several sportspersons in action, and created the perfect motivational video for anyone feeling defeated by the pandemic. Here's all about it.

Details Why is this advertisement so special?

With 36 split-screen footage showing 72 sportspersons in action, this campaign commercial was created after screening 4,000 sports action sequences. It was worth the team's effort as we could see movements of two unrelated sportspersons in different situations blending in flawless clarity. Immediately after the release, the video was called 'an editing marvel' because of the unreal synchrony in each sequence.

Twitter Post "You Can't Stop Us"

Nothing can stop what we can do together. You can't stop sport. Because #YouCantStopUs.



— Nike (@Nike) July 30, 2020

Collaboration The voice and the message were spot-on too!

Behind the overwhelming impact of this video also lies the contribution of W+L copywriter Dylan Lee and voice over artist Megan Rapinoe. The viewer is taken on a ride of emotions where the adrenaline rushes and a sudden pause follows with officers sanitizing stadiums. But the zeal is far from lost as Rapinoes' resonating voice says, "We will come back stronger".

Response Video went viral and reactions poured in

The clip featured Naomi Osaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams, and many other trailblazers in action. So, it wasn't a surprise that the clip went viral. It earned 13.3 million views at the time of the press. Actor Jacques Slade wrote the incredible theme highlights how sports can invite change. And Blogger Brendan Fraser Crane opined that books could be written on this small clip.

Twitter Post Actor Jacques Slade said the advertisement highlights power of sport

New Nike spot narrated by @mPinoe and staring a ton of Nike athelets is really dope. Continues the "You Can't Stop Us" theme and looks incredible.

The ad highlights the power of sport and how it has the ability to bring us together and invite change.



— Jacques Slade (@kustoo) July 30, 2020

Twitter Post A Twitter user called it the best COVID spot

— Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) July 31, 2020

Twitter Post Another writer opined that books can be written on it

Entire books could be written about this 4 second clip from the new nike ad
— Brendan Fraser Crane (@bf_crane) July 30, 2020

Looking back Nike really knows how to make a mark with advertisements