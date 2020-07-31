Last updated on Jul 31, 2020, 07:32 pm
Written bySagar Malik
Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of cheating and harassing late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, has issued her first public response in the matter.
In a video, released by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, the 28-year-old actor said she has trust in the judiciary and believes she will get justice.
Sushant died by alleged suicide last month.
Here are more details on this.
Sushant, considered among the most promising young actors, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34. The police termed it a case of suicide.
The actor had been suffering from clinical depression for the past few months, per medical reports.
Two separate investigations, by Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, are currently underway.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sushant's father, KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea, who has claimed she and Sushant were in a relationship.
She has been accused of fraud and abetting the late actor's alleged suicide. She has been booked under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, and 306.
However, she has requested Supreme Court to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai.
Now, in the video, Rhea can be heard saying, "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice."
Saying that "horrible things" are being said about her in the media, the actor added she would refrain from commenting on them as advised by her lawyers.
"Satyameva Jayate, the truth shall prevail," she summed.
#WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty releases video on #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase.— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020
She says, "I've immense faith in God the judiciary. I believe that I'll get justice...Satyameva Jayate. The truth shall prevail." pic.twitter.com/Fq1pNM5uaP
In her writ petition in the top court, Rhea claimed she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant until June 8 (six days before his death).
She added that she was traumatized after Sushant's demise and that she has received rape and death threats.
She has also accused Sushant's family of using "political influence" in order to allegedly drag her into the case.
Notably, countless fans and some politicians have been demanding a probe by the CBI in the case.
BJP leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy has also written another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Citing that police teams of two states are involved in the case, Swamy called for a probe by the CBI, National Investigation Agency, and the Enforcement Directorate.
Reportedly, Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case in connection with Sushant's death. The case was lodged on basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar police, officials said.
The case has come after Sushant's family alleged that Rs. 15 crore were suspiciously transferred from his accounts.
Rhea and others are likely to be summoned by ED for interrogation next week.
