Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of cheating and harassing late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, has issued her first public response in the matter. In a video, released by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, the 28-year-old actor said she has trust in the judiciary and believes she will get justice. Sushant died by alleged suicide last month. Here are more details on this.

Case Sushant died on June 14; Investigation is underway

Sushant, considered among the most promising young actors, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34. The police termed it a case of suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression for the past few months, per medical reports. Two separate investigations, by Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, are currently underway.

FIR Rhea is accused of fraud and abetting Sushant's suicide

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sushant's father, KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea, who has claimed she and Sushant were in a relationship. She has been accused of fraud and abetting the late actor's alleged suicide. She has been booked under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, and 306. However, she has requested Supreme Court to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai.

Video The truth shall prevail, Rhea said in the video

Now, in the video, Rhea can be heard saying, "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice." Saying that "horrible things" are being said about her in the media, the actor added she would refrain from commenting on them as advised by her lawyers. "Satyameva Jayate, the truth shall prevail," she summed.

Twitter Post You can watch the clip here

#WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty releases video on #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase.



She says, "I've immense faith in God the judiciary. I believe that I'll get justice...Satyameva Jayate. The truth shall prevail." pic.twitter.com/Fq1pNM5uaP — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Claims Rhea told SC she was with Sushant until June 8

In her writ petition in the top court, Rhea claimed she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant until June 8 (six days before his death). She added that she was traumatized after Sushant's demise and that she has received rape and death threats. She has also accused Sushant's family of using "political influence" in order to allegedly drag her into the case.

CBI probe Calls for CBI inquiry continue to grow stronger

Notably, countless fans and some politicians have been demanding a probe by the CBI in the case. BJP leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy has also written another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citing that police teams of two states are involved in the case, Swamy called for a probe by the CBI, National Investigation Agency, and the Enforcement Directorate.

ED Separately, ED has filed a money laundering case