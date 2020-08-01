Last updated on Aug 01, 2020, 11:35 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Dasgupta
The Drew Barrymore Show has won the hearts of its audience by releasing a video where the present Drew Barrymore is seen interviewing the then 7-year-old acting prodigy.
Back then, Barrymore was tasting her success with Steven Spielberg's 1982 smash hit E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.
The video is a nostalgic trip to the iconic sci-fi film that changed the face of Hollywood.
In this happy promotional video, Drew Barrymore, now 45 years old is seen replacing veteran talk show host Johnny Carson as she welcomes her 7-year-old self on the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.
Starting humorously, Barrymore says she has two daughters roughly of the same age as the little one, to which kid-Drew says, "It's kinda scary!"
Looks like @DrewBarrymore found her first guest, and she has future talk show host written all over her! #DrewBarrymoreShow premieres September 14. Check local listings. pic.twitter.com/v2tsGI1upt— The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) July 30, 2020
The Drew Barrymore Show will go on air on September 14.
Positioning itself as optimism TV, this daytime show attempts to bring in a generous spread of positivity, and happiness. The show is also slated to share 'uplifting news' with its audience.
About the show, Barrymore said earlier, "I am truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS."
Along with Barrymore, the show has Ember Truesdell and Chris Miller as its executive producers.
Earlier, the actress released several interesting BTS footage of the making of the talk show on her website by the same name.
She has also released clips of her conversations with talk show hosts such as Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King, Jimmy Fallon, Andy Cohen, and Sean Evans.
The actress has been a fan favorite since E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial hit the box office in 1982.
From playing the sassy detective in the Charlie's Angels franchise, a short-term memory loss patient in 50 First Dates, or the zombie on Santa Clarita Diet, Barrymore's films have been diverse.
Clearly, her fans can't wait to witness the dynamism in Barrymore, the talk show host.
