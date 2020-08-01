In a new development, Delhi High Court on Monday accepted a plea filed by Disney Enterprises to ban 118 pirated domains, that stream animation illegally. Many sites on this list pirate Disney content while others pirate and stream high-quality anime with updated databases of the latest series and releases in Japan. Now, Indian ISPs will have to add these domains to their filtering systems.

Matter What was the plea all about?

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the hearing happened virtually and interestingly, didn't find much opposition. It was understood during the hearing that the plaintiffs, comprising of animation creators and distributors in the US, have copyrights to the content that have been pirated for years. The court noted that they have incurred heavy losses due to piracy.

Quote The judgment on Monday favors claims of Disney Enterprises

In its order, HC said, "The plaintiffs are aggrieved by the fact that certain rogue websites are enabling the down-streaming of their creative work which includes films and other entertainment programs, albeit, without requisite licenses. The plaintiffs aver that they have the copyright in the content of their creative works."

Action What does the new order mean for anime piracy?

The order favored Disney and the next step will now be taken by ISPs. However, it's important to note that these orders haven't done much to stop piracy in the past. Notably, this is a 'dynamic' injunction, meaning that the defendants are free to track, target, and ban any new domains emerging after the existing list of fishy sites are cleared.

Do you know? Which sites are on this black list?

On the blacklist are infamous torrent sites such as YourBitTorrent2 and Nyaa.si, along with sites such as Kissanime, Kisscartoon, Gogoanime, 9anime, Horriblesubs, and many others. This comes after Japan in June announced a blanket ban on leech websites that pirate anime, and impact the industry.

Details Where can Indians watch anime legally?