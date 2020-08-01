Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an independent and thorough probe in his death case. It is currently being investigated by Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, separately. Shweta's request came a day after Rhea Chakraborty, accused in the case, released a statement claiming to be innocent. Here are more details.

Context Sushant died on June 14; Probe is underway

Sushant, considered among the most promising young actors, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34. The police termed it a case of suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression for the past few months, per medical reports. Two separate investigations, by Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, are currently underway.

Details We expect justice at any cost, Shweta said

In her note, posted to social media on Saturday, Shweta said she believes PM Modi "stands with and for the truth." She requested him to look into the case and ensure that evidences are not mishandled. "We believe in India's judicial system and expect justice at any cost... Expecting justice to prevail (sic)," she summed.

Instagram Post You can read the note here

I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate A post shared by shwetasinghkirti on Jul 31, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT

Details Shweta also said Sushant was making future plans

Shweta has been regularly posting about her late brother on social media, since his untimely demise. In a recent post, she shared how Sushant had made plans to commence exercising and meditation starting June 29 (two weeks after his death), thereby contesting the theory that the actor wanted to kill himself. "So he was planning ahead," Shweta captioned her Instagram entry.

Investigation Mumbai Police questioned many Bollywood bigwigs

Meanwhile, as part of its ongoing investigation, the Mumbai Police has thus far questioned dozens of people, including Sushant's family members, friends and close associates. After allegations surfaced that the actor faced issues in his professional life, cops started interrogating Bollywood bigwigs. They have questioned filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, as well as movie critic Rajeev Masand.

Complaint Recently, Sushant's family accused Rhea Chakraborty

However, the case took a drastic turn after Sushant's father, KK Singh lodged an FIR against actor Rhea, who has claimed she was dating Sushant. She has been accused of fraud and abetting the alleged suicide, and subsequently booked under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, and 306. However, she has since requested Supreme Court to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai.

Response In fresh video, Rhea claimed to be innocent

In her writ petition in the top court, Rhea said she was traumatized after Sushant's demise, and accused his family of using "political influence" in order to allegedly drag her into the case. In a fresh video, released on Friday, the 28-year-old actor has claimed she is innocent, adding she trusts the judiciary. "Satyameva Jayate, the truth shall prevail," she said in the video.

ED ED has also filed a money laundering case

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case in connection with Sushant's death. It was lodged on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar police, officials said. The case has come after Sushant's family alleged that Rs. 15 crore were suspiciously transferred from his accounts. Rhea and others are likely to be summoned by ED for interrogation next week.

CBI probe Separately, calls for CBI inquiry continue to grow stronger