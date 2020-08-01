The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is out, and it does not look half bad. Inspired by true events, the movie is based on the celebrated life of former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. The trailer captures the tough journey of Gunjan, one filled with plenty of obstacles but ending in glory. Here's more on this.

Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena and Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan scripted history when they became the first-ever Indian women in combat. The two pilots flew Cheetah helicopters for casualty evacuation and reconnaissance during the 1999 Kargil War, fought between India and neighboring Pakistan. This happened long before women fighter pilots were officially commissioned into the Indian Air Force.

A vulnerable-looking Janhvi stars as Gunjan, a girl who has her eyes set at the skies. She is not the most fearless, but she is passionate and determined toward her dream. Evidently, the journey is replete with obstacles. From being constantly demotivated by her conservative Army officer brother (Angad Bedi) to facing rampant discrimination even after her joining, she has plenty to deal with.

But luckily, Gunjan has the undying support of her father (the ever-brilliant Pankaj Tripathi), a man who discards gender bias and tells Gunjan to dream without constraints. Eventually defying all odds, Gunjan not only goes on to become an Air Force pilot, she also gains the title of a national hero for her services in the air during the 1999 Kargil War.

Gunjan Saxena has been directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with ZEE Studios. The movie also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza and Manav Vij. Earlier planned to be released theatrically, the film was eventually given a digital premiere, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now be out on Netflix on August 12, right before Independence Day.

"This isn't just a film for me- it's a journey that's taught me to believe in myself. A journey I can't wait to share with you all. About a girl who set out to do something simple, follow her dreams," Janhvi said about the project.

Gunjan Saxena will set into motion a huge line-up of highly-anticipated movies and series that are set to arrive on Netflix. They include Anurag Basu's dark comedy anthology Ludo, Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Vikramaditya Motwane's AK Vs AK, Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz, romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny, Renuka Shahane's directorial Tribhanga, Class of '83 and Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy.

