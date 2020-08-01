In an important development in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's friend Smita has claimed that he had been doing fine until the death of his former manager, Disha Salian. However, he turned anxious and got scared for his own life, after that incident. Disha passed away on June 8, while Sushant died six days after that. Here's more.

Context A brief about both the cases

Disha, aged 28, a former manager to Sushant, died by alleged suicide after reportedly jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai's Malad area on June 8. Barely a week after that, Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Bandra. The police said he died by suicide. He had been suffering from clinical depression, per medical reports. An investigation is underway.

Details Sushant developed severe anxiety after Disha's death: Smita

In an interaction with Republic TV, Smita said Sushant behaved normally before June 8. But after the news of Disha's demise surfaced, he developed anxiety and fear. She added that he feared for his own life after that incident, claiming he kept telling his sister, Mitu Singh, that, "They will not leave me now. They will come after me...They will chase me now."

Information Sushant also wanted to leave Mumbai, Smita added

Smita went on to add that just days prior to his death, Sushant had called his brother-in-law, who is an IPS officer in Chandigarh. The actor had purportedly said on the call that he wanted to leave Mumbai.

Investigation Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case

After Sushant's death, the case was handed to Mumbai Police. As part of their investigation, cops have questioned dozens of people, including Sushant's family members, friends and close associates. After allegations surfaced that the actor faced issues in his professional life, they started interrogating Bollywood bigwigs. They have questioned filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, as well as critic Rajeev Masand.

Complaint Case changed shape after Rhea Chakraborty was accused

However, the case took a drastic turn after Sushant's father, KK Singh lodged an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has claimed she was dating Sushant. She has been accused of fraud and abetting the alleged suicide, and subsequently booked under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306. She has since requested Supreme Court to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai.

Investigation Following complaint, Bihar Police's team arrived in Mumbai

Following the complaint from Singh, a four-member team of Bihar Police reached Mumbai for further probe. They have thus far questioned Sushant's cook, his sister Mitu, and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. They are also looking to probe Sushant's financial transactions. Meanwhile, various reports have suggested that there is a lack of co-operation and understanding between investigating teams of Mumbai and Bihar.

Response Truth shall prevail: Rhea has claimed innocence

Separately, in her writ petition in the top court, Rhea said she was traumatized after Sushant's demise, and accused his family of using "political influence" in order to allegedly drag her into the case. In a video, released on Friday, the 28-year-old actor has claimed she is innocent, adding she trusts the judiciary. "Satyameva Jayate, the truth shall prevail," she said in the video.

ED action ED has also filed a money laundering case

On a related note, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case in connection with Sushant's death. It was lodged on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar police. The case has come after Sushant's family alleged that Rs. 15 crore were suspiciously transferred from his accounts. Rhea and others are likely to be summoned by ED for interrogation next week.

CBI Will there be a CBI probe?