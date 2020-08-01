Marvel's new crossover event, 'Empyre' is finally here after a slight delay. Originally slated for an April-May release, this highly anticipated comic series features Earth's mightiest, The Avengers along with the first family of the Marvel Universe, Fantastic Four. Here are some of the things you need to know about the comic before you dive in.

Creators The creative team behind Empyre

The story is written by The Immortal Hulk fame, Al Ewing (who also wrote the script), and the current Fantastic Four writer Dan Slott. The series features art by Valerio Schiti and Marte Gracia (color), lettering by Joe Caramagna. And, the covers have been designed by Jim Cheung and Guru-eFX.

Premise Fantastic Four and Avengers vs Kree-Skrull invasion

Empyre brings together several storylines of the Marvel Universe for a major crossover. The story is mainly focused on The Avengers, Fantastic Four, and their fight against a Kree-Skrull invasion, led by Theodore 'Teddy' Altman, aka former Young Avenger, Hulkling. Hulking is now Emperor Dorrek VIII, is ready to decimate the Cotati and maybe even Earth with it.

Prelude All you need to catch up on before Empyre

Incoming! (December 2019), Road to Empyre: The Kree/Skrull War #1 (March 2020), Empyre: Avengers #0 (June 2020), and Empyre: Fantastic Four #0 (July 2020) are listed as the prelude material, leading up to Empyre #1. You should check out the Young Avengers comics to learn more about Hulking, who is now at the heart of the new Kree-Skrull alliance.

Tie-ins The cancelled tie-ins in the series

With a great number of tie-ins, Empyre was bound to be epic for the Marvel Universe. But due to the global pandemic, Marvel has cut more than a third of the event's planned issues including Empyre: Ghost Rider and Empyre: The Invasion of Wakanda. Even with these cuts, the series will have 31 issues.

About the series Empyre #4 to launch in August