Abhishek Bachchan, who is a big time Chelsea fan, was clearly over the moon this afternoon, as he received well wishes from his favorite football club. The 44-year-old actor is currently admitted to the isolation ward of Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment. His father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77), wife Aishwarya Rai (46) and daughter Aaradhya (8) were also infected. Here's more on this.

Letter 'We are thinking of you and your family'

The letter, signed by Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, read, "Dear Abhishek, We heard you aren't very well at the moment and just wanted to get in touch to wish you all the best." "I know the players and I were very moved when we heard about what you've been going through...We are thinking of you and your family in (these) difficult times," it added.

Post Obviously, Abhishek cheers for Chelsea for tonight's final

A clearly thrilled Abhishek captioned the post, "This made my week. Thank you so much Chelsea. The only thing that would top this is winning the FA Cup this evening. Come on Chelsea!" With that caption, the actor made a reference to the Football Association (FA) Challenge Cup final match, set to be played between Chelsea and Arsenal in London tonight.

Instagram Post 'Come on Chelsea!'

This made my week. Thank you so much @chelseafc The only thing that would top this is winning the FA Cup this evening. Come on Chelsea!!! #ktbffh @cesarazpi

Diagnosis Bachchans revealed their diagnosis on July 11-12

On July 11, Abhishek and Amitabh opened up about their coronavirus diagnosis on social media. At that time, it was reported the two were stable and responding well to the treatment. On July 12, Aishwarya and Aaradhya also tested positive. They were admitted to the hospital on July 17. Ten days after that, both of them tested negative and were discharged from the hospital.

Family Their properties were also sealed and sanitized

Meanwhile, Amitabh's wife, actor/politician Jaya Bachchan and other members of the family, including their daughter Shweta Nanda tested negative for the virus. After the Bachchan family contracted the disease, four of their properties in Mumbai, viz. Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa, and Jalsa, were sealed by BMC and declared containment zones. The buildings were also duly sanitized by city authorities. Jalsa was reportedly unsealed on Sunday.

