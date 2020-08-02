The coronavirus pandemic has put a serious dent in the culinary business, but outlet owners are not letting their spirits bow down to it. In fact, the creativity meter has only gone higher. After the much-talked-about "Corona cake" started by a Bengali sweet shop, a Jodhpur-based restaurant, Vedic Multi-cuisine, has come up with "COVID Curry" and "Mask Naan." No, we are not kidding!

Well, let us simplify: The COVID Curry is quite like your regular malai kofta curry. The only difference is that it bears pointed crowns, thus resembling the shape of the novel coronavirus, as revealed by scientists. Mask Naan, on the other hand, is the classic butter naan, but in the shape of a face mask. This vegetarian combo offering reportedly comes at Rs. 260.

Restaurant owner Anil Kumar said they aim to bring their business back on track, with the new menu addition. "We thought we must create something interesting that would generate interest and make people curious, which would make them come back to restaurants," Kumar told The Indian Express. He added that their team is following all necessary precautions, including proper hygiene and social distancing.

In fact, Kumar informed they received positive feedback and saw a rise in reservations since the launch of these dishes. Interestingly, not only is this eccentric offering a hit in the real world, but also in the virtual space. Twitter users have been circulating its images, with hilarious remarks. "Would we have to wear a PPE kit to eat it?" a user wittily inquired.

Corona Curry and Mask Naan. It happens only in India. pic.twitter.com/EIyd1W1Nv2 — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) July 31, 2020

Dish of the year 2020 — Milap Patel🇮🇳 (@milap559) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a food outlet has come up with such an idea. Earlier, an eatery in Madurai grabbed the attention of netizens after it created mask-shaped parottas and the "Corona dosa." Quite recently, pictures of coronavirus-inspired sweet dishes, "Corona Sandesh" and "Corona cake," created by a popular Kolkata-based sweet shop chain, also went viral on social media.

COVID-19 But COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc. Stay safe!