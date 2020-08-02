Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative for the coronavirus, and has been discharged from the hospital.

The 77-year-old screen icon had been admitted at the isolation ward of Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital since testing positive for the deadly virus earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Amitabh's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan (44) is still COVID-19 positive and continues to remain in hospital.

Here are more details.