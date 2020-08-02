The news was announced by Abhishek on Twitter. He wrote, "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest COVID-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest." He also expressed gratitude to fans for their prayers and wishes.
"I...due to some comorbidities remain COVID-19 positive and remain in hospital (sic)," he said in another tweet.
