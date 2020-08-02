Netflix original film Raat Akeli Hai is out. At a time when fun-starved movie buffs rush to read the synopsis to decide if the movie is worth watching, it's worthwhile to start talking about the title itself. Inspired by Asha Bhosle's famous song from Jewel Thief, the suspenseful title eggs the viewers on to look for more. And, the film does justice to that.

Team Know the cast and crew of 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Released on July 31, Raat Akeli Hai has a very promising cast comprising Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ila Arun, Shweta Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Netflix's favorite Radhika Apte among others. Written by Smita Singh, this is the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan, known for Maqbool, Omkara, Kaminey, Delhi Belly, and Udta Punjab. Ronnie Screwvala and Abhishek Chaubey are its producers.

First impression Mystery breeds and sustains remarkably

The film starts at night showing a deserted highway. A car whizzes past an almost non-existent truck until its engine chugs in with menacing headlights. It crashes, two people are killed and their bodies dumped in a tannery. Five years later, an old man is murdered soon after marrying a woman of dubious background and sub-inspector Jatil Yadav (Siddiqui) is on the case.

Diversity When mystery blends with drama

The mysterious environment often humors with a realistic depiction of a bachelor policeman's life. Jatil was, in fact, Jatin, until his mother's spelling error in his school exam documents "complicated" everything. Arun, who plays Jatil's mother and is a widow, is hell-bent on finding a bride for him. However, Jatil falls for Apte, the widow of the old man who used to exploit women.

Performances The cast brings out the best in the film

Siddiqui as a policeman looks and behaves quite similar to his role in Kahaani. But underneath his predatory persistence for leads, he struggles to save Apte, his ladylove, whom everyone blames for murdering her man. Apte plays her part just right. Tripathi also supports the plot effortlessly while Raghuvanshi, in her brief yet key role, does great. Dhulia and Srivastava balance the thrill commendably.

Plot line The film keeps you on your toes

A whodunit peppered with shocks satisfyingly, Raat Akeli Hai packs in sufficient helpings of drama and romance. Singh's storyline fails your hypotheses at every twist and turn, while Trehan's direction never bores you for a second. DoP Pankaj Kumar does a swell job, too. The songs by composer Sneha Khanwalkar, however, are lackluster and interfere with the pace of the film.

Final word A very good show from Netflix