Brace for impact as Universal Pictures has agreed to fund actor Tom Cruise and tech giant Elon Musk's ambitious space movie with a $200 million budget. Executives of the renowned studio approved of this stunning deal in a Zoom call meeting with Cruise, director Doug Liman, PJ van Sandwijk, and Christopher McQuarrie. Interestingly, the script of the film has not been written yet.

First-of-its-kind The film will be shot in International Space Station

In order to scale new heights of science fiction filmmaking, Cruise had been in talks with NASA for the technological support needed to make this film happen. The space research agency found merit in participating in this first-of-its-kind venture where a major part of a Hollywood film will be shot in outer space, and that too, in the International Space Station.

Collaboration When Musk indicated about his involvement in the project

It all started on May 6, when NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter expressing excitement about this unique initiative. Musk replied to his tweet, saying, "Should be a lot of fun!", giving a clear indication of his involvement in this project. Thereafter, Liman attended the launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying two NASA astronauts on May 30.

Twitter Post Should be a lot of fun, says Musk, echoing Bridenstine

Should be a lot of fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Ground control 'Mission Impossible' director McQuarrie is there as well!

SpaceX is scheduled to collaborate right from the start of this project, a profitable association for the company's commercialization plans. Meanwhile, Mission Impossible director McQuarrie would obtain "ground control" as story advisor and producer of the film as Liman directs it. Universal's $200 million is a modest budget as the cast would film parts of the movie in zero gravity.

Context Space-high expectations from Cruise