Jurassic World: Dominion got a new fillip to its shooting plans after actor Sam Neill on Sunday announced his return to this colossal franchise thrilling viewers globally for over two decades. He will reprise the famous role of paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, with the film probably continuing from how dinosaurs spread apart in the world at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

How Neill made the lockdown better for the world?

The pandemic hasn't bogged Neill down. He is one of the few movie stars to bring some comic relief to his audience and the world with his homemade Cinema Quarantino video series. Neill plays different roles in each of the videos of this series where he uplifts the mood of his audience. One of the videos even features Helena Bonham Carter as his partner.

What did he reveal in his tweet?

Getting widespread love for his video series, Neill's tweet on Sunday got back all the Jurassic movie buffs talking about how this film would pan out. In his tweet, Neill said he is getting his old hat back and that dinosaurs in this flick are going to be the best yet. He also mentioned his co-stars in his exciting tweet. Let's look at it.

Sam Neill teases 'Jurassic World' lovers about 'Dominion' world

Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week , and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet .Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow I'm obviously a little more ...grizzled now.. pic.twitter.com/zYtG5uadB2 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) August 2, 2020

How is the team tackling the virus while shooting?

In what can be termed as a pioneering move for safe shooting schedules for films, Dominion has a "drive-thru coronavirus test facility" that should be used by everyone in the cast and crew before accessing the film set. Extensive safety measures are taken as actors Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt flew to London, self-quarantined themselves, and then started shooting.

Is this the last 'Jurassic World' movie?