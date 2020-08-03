The speculated rift between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police over the ongoing investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death became wide open after an IPS officer from Patna was "forcibly" quarantined upon arriving in the city. Patna SP, Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai on Sunday, has been asked by BMC officials to remain in quarantine until August 15, Bihar's DGP has alleged. Here's more.

Backstory Sushant passed away by alleged suicide in June

Sushant, aged 34, touted as the most promising Bollywood "outsider," was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression, purported medical reports suggested. Currently, two separate investigations, by the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, are underway.

Details Forcibly quarantined by BMC officials, Bihar top cop alleged

In a late-night tweet on Sunday, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey, said, "IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11pm today (sic)." He further alleged Tiwari was not provided an official accommodation and was staying at a Goregaon guest house.

Twitter Post Here is Pandey's tweet

IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw pic.twitter.com/JUPFRpqiGE — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 2, 2020

Reaction It is not political: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemned action

Tiwari arrived in Mumbai to lead a four-member team, currently investigating an abetment of suicide case filed by Sushant's family. The action taken by BMC invited sharp reactions. In fact, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also condemned it. He said, "Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them."

Statement Investigation headed in right direction, Tiwari earlier said

Earlier, upon arriving in Mumbai, Tiwari had said the investigation was headed in the right direction. He told reporters, "Mumbai Police are probing the case as per their style and we will do so as per ours. We will also record the statements of Bollywood celebrities whose statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police...Our team is here to get all the important documents (sic)."

Investigation Mumbai cops have questioned 40 people so far

After Sushant's death, the case was handed to Mumbai Police. As part of their investigation, cops have questioned dozens of people, including Sushant's family members, friends, and close associates. After allegations surfaced that the actor faced issues in his professional life, they started interrogating Bollywood bigwigs. They have questioned filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Aditya Chopra, as well as critic Rajeev Masand.

Complaint Recently, an FIR was filed against actor Rhea Chakraborty

However, the case took a drastic turn after Sushant's father, KK Singh lodged an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was reportedly in a relationship with Sushant. She was accused of fraud and abetting the alleged suicide, and booked under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, and 306. She has since requested the Supreme Court to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai.

Information Following investigation, Bihar Police's team reached Mumbai

Following the complaint from Singh, a four-member team of Bihar Police reached Mumbai for further probe. They have thus far questioned Sushant's cook, his sister Mitu, and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. They are also reportedly looking to probe Sushant's financial transactions.

Response Truth shall prevail: Rhea has claimed innocence

Separately, in her writ petition in the top court, Rhea said she was traumatized after Sushant's demise, and accused his family of using "political influence" in order to allegedly drag her into the case. In a video, released on Friday, the 28-year-old actor has claimed she is innocent, adding she trusts the judiciary. "Satyameva Jayate, the truth shall prevail," she said in the video.

ED action ED has also filed a money laundering case

On a related note, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case in connection with Sushant's death. It was lodged on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar Police. The case has come after Sushant's family alleged that Rs. 15 crore were suspiciously transferred from his accounts. Rhea and others are likely to be summoned by ED for interrogation this week.

CBI probe Questions about a plausible CBI inquiry remain unanswered

Countless fans as well as some politicians have been demanding a probe by the CBI in the case. BJP leader and parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy has written two letters to PM Modi in this regard. Furthermore, CM Nitish may also consider recommending a CBI investigation, if Sushant's family makes such a request to his government, reports have suggested.

Suicide helpline If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help