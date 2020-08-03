On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, superstar Akshay Kumar has announced a new film and rightly dedicated to his beloved sister, Alka Bhatia. Raksha Bandhan will be directed by Aanand L Rai and written by the filmmaker's long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma. "It's the quickest I've signed a film in my career," a seemingly excited Akshay shared on social media. Here are more details.

Details This one is very special: Akshay shares poster on Twitter

Sharing a poster of the forthcoming movie, featuring himself and his four onscreen sisters, Akshay tweeted, "A story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly... Dedicating this film, Raksha Bandhan to my sister Alka and to the most special bond in the world... that of a brother and sister." "Thank you Aanand L Rai, this one is very special (sic)," he added.

Twitter Post Check out the poster here

A story that touches your heart so deeply so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special pic.twitter.com/3h4wxPltC1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2020

Statement 'A story that will make you laugh and cry'

"A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realize how blessed are those who have sisters," Akshay said in another statement. He informed that his sister Alka would be presenting the film. "Can't thank him (Aanand) enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life," he further added.

Director It celebrates relationships in most beautiful way: Aanand

Notably, Akshay and Aanand have previously collaborated for romantic drama film Atrangi Re, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. It is expected to be released next year. "Akshay is such a talented actor and I am really excited to collaborate with him once again for Raksha Bandhan. The film is a special tale which celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way," Aanand said.

Release 'Raksha Bandhan' to hit screens in November next year