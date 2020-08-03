-
03 Aug 2020
Sushant searched 'painless death,' Disha link upset him: Mumbai Police
Written bySagar Malik
Entertainment
-
Late Sushant Singh Rajput searched terms like "painless death" and "bipolar disorder" on the Internet, shortly before his death by alleged suicide on June 14, the Mumbai Police has revealed.
The actor also repeatedly searched his own name and was upset about media reports linking him with his former manager Disha Salian's alleged suicide on June 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, stated.
-
In this articleA brief about Sushant's death case Sushant had bipolar disorder, was undergoing treatment: Cops What is bipolar disorder? Sushant's friend also claimed he was scared after Disha's death Our team has recorded statements of 56 people: Police 'No direct transfer of money to Rhea's account' ED has filed a money laundering case Seeking legal opinion on Bihar Police's role: Mumbai Police If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
-
Backstory
A brief about Sushant's death case
-
Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression, purported medical reports had suggested.
Six days before that, Disha (28), had died by alleged suicide.
Currently, two separate investigations, by the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, are being carried out.
-
Details
Sushant had bipolar disorder, was undergoing treatment: Cops
-
The media briefing by Mumbai's top cop has come at a time when the force is receiving immense backlash over its handling of the case.
Singh told media that according to Google search records on his phone and laptop, Sushant had been worried about speculations linking him with Disha's death.
He also said Sushant suffered from bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for it.
-
Information
What is bipolar disorder?
-
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by extreme mood swings that can range from episodes of manic highs and depressive lows. The exact underlying reason remains unknown. However, some experts attribute it to severe emotional distress, as well as genetic and chemical factors.
-
Statement
Sushant's friend also claimed he was scared after Disha's death
-
Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sushant's friend Smita claimed that he had been doing fine until Disha's death.
However, he turned severely anxious and got scared for his own life, after that incident, she added.
She said that Sushant kept telling his sister Mitu Singh, "They will not leave me now. They will come after me."
He also wanted to leave Mumbai after that.
-
Questioning
Our team has recorded statements of 56 people: Police
-
Singh also said that they have thus far recorded statements of 56 people in connection with the case. Mumbai Police has been investigating various angles such as the actor's mental health, financial situation, and plausible professional rivalry, he added.
Notably, the police have questioned many Bollywood bigwigs, including filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, and Aditya Chopra, and movie critic Rajeev Masand.
-
Details
'No direct transfer of money to Rhea's account'
-
Opening up about allegations by Sushant's family that Rs. 15 crore were suspiciously transferred from his accounts, Singh said that earlier there was around Rs. 18 crore in the actor's accounts, out of which nearly Rs. 4.5 crore was still there.
He added that while the investigation is underway, no direct transfer of money to Sushant's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's account has been found.
-
Information
ED has filed a money laundering case
-
Separately, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case in connection with Sushant's death. It was lodged on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar Police. Rhea and others are likely to be summoned by ED for interrogation this week.
-
On Bihar police
Seeking legal opinion on Bihar Police's role: Mumbai Police
-
Recently, a four-member team of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai to investigate the case after Sushant's family filed an abetment of suicide case against Rhea there.
Talking about this, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said they are seeking legal opinion on whether Bihar Police exercises jurisdiction in the matter.
In fact, a Patna cop was forcibly quarantined by BMC, Mumbai's civic body, last night, inviting outrage.
-
Suicide helpline
If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
-
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.