Late Sushant Singh Rajput searched terms like "painless death" and "bipolar disorder" on the Internet, shortly before his death by alleged suicide on June 14, the Mumbai Police has revealed. The actor also repeatedly searched his own name and was upset about media reports linking him with his former manager Disha Salian's alleged suicide on June 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, stated.

Backstory A brief about Sushant's death case

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression, purported medical reports had suggested. Six days before that, Disha (28), had died by alleged suicide. Currently, two separate investigations, by the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, are being carried out.

Details Sushant had bipolar disorder, was undergoing treatment: Cops

The media briefing by Mumbai's top cop has come at a time when the force is receiving immense backlash over its handling of the case. Singh told media that according to Google search records on his phone and laptop, Sushant had been worried about speculations linking him with Disha's death. He also said Sushant suffered from bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for it.

Information What is bipolar disorder?

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by extreme mood swings that can range from episodes of manic highs and depressive lows. The exact underlying reason remains unknown. However, some experts attribute it to severe emotional distress, as well as genetic and chemical factors.

Statement Sushant's friend also claimed he was scared after Disha's death

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sushant's friend Smita claimed that he had been doing fine until Disha's death. However, he turned severely anxious and got scared for his own life, after that incident, she added. She said that Sushant kept telling his sister Mitu Singh, "They will not leave me now. They will come after me." He also wanted to leave Mumbai after that.

Questioning Our team has recorded statements of 56 people: Police

Singh also said that they have thus far recorded statements of 56 people in connection with the case. Mumbai Police has been investigating various angles such as the actor's mental health, financial situation, and plausible professional rivalry, he added. Notably, the police have questioned many Bollywood bigwigs, including filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, and Aditya Chopra, and movie critic Rajeev Masand.

Details 'No direct transfer of money to Rhea's account'

Opening up about allegations by Sushant's family that Rs. 15 crore were suspiciously transferred from his accounts, Singh said that earlier there was around Rs. 18 crore in the actor's accounts, out of which nearly Rs. 4.5 crore was still there. He added that while the investigation is underway, no direct transfer of money to Sushant's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's account has been found.

Information ED has filed a money laundering case

Separately, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case in connection with Sushant's death. It was lodged on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar Police. Rhea and others are likely to be summoned by ED for interrogation this week.

On Bihar police Seeking legal opinion on Bihar Police's role: Mumbai Police

Recently, a four-member team of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai to investigate the case after Sushant's family filed an abetment of suicide case against Rhea there. Talking about this, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said they are seeking legal opinion on whether Bihar Police exercises jurisdiction in the matter. In fact, a Patna cop was forcibly quarantined by BMC, Mumbai's civic body, last night, inviting outrage.

