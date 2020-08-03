On Monday, news in the world of entertainment was about Raksha Bandhan, Raksha Bandhan, and Raksha Bandhan. And, why not! While many celebrities relished festivities and met with their favorite people on the beloved festival, Akshay Kumar took the opportunity to announce a new film named after the auspicious occasion. In other news, Mumbai Police addressed media about Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Here's more.

In an emotional post, late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, remembered her beloved brother on the occasion. Sharing happy pictures from their childhood, Shweta penned, "Happy Raksha Bandhan my sweet baby... You were, you are and you will always be our pride (sic)." Sushant, aged 34, passed away on June 14, leaving family and fans across the country devastated.

Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! ❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan A post shared by shwetasinghkirti on Aug 2, 2020 at 10:17pm PDT

Abhishek Bachchan is clearly not letting his illness take a toll on his sense of humor. The 44-year-old actor, currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, sent wishes to sister Shweta Bachchan and cousins Naina, Namrata, and Nilima Bachchan. Sharing a throwback monochromatic picture, Bachchan Jr. wrote, "Happy Rakhi to the best sisters... Please don't kill me for posting this photo (sic)."

On July 11, Abhishek and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77), were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, Amitabh tested negative and was discharged. Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya, and their 8-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, who were also infected, have since recovered.

Family lunch ❤️❤️ Miss you Lolo ❤️❤️ A post shared by kareenakapoorkhan on Aug 3, 2020 at 3:34am PDT

Filmmaker Sujeeth, best known for directing Prabhas-starrer 2019 action thriller Saaho, on Sunday tied the knot with Pravallika in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple had been in a relationship for quite some time. Saaho, one of the costliest Indian movies ever, received poor reviews, but it was a box office success. Sujeeth had made his directorial debut with Run Raja Run (2014).

