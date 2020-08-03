-
03 Aug 2020
Entertainment round-up: Bollywood celebrates Raksha Bandhan, and more
Written bySagar Malik
On Monday, news in the world of entertainment was about Raksha Bandhan, Raksha Bandhan, and Raksha Bandhan. And, why not!
While many celebrities relished festivities and met with their favorite people on the beloved festival, Akshay Kumar took the opportunity to announce a new film named after the auspicious occasion.
In other news, Mumbai Police addressed media about Sushant Singh Rajput's case.
Here's more.
SSR
In emotional post, Sushant's sister Shweta remembered him
In an emotional post, late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, remembered her beloved brother on the occasion.
Sharing happy pictures from their childhood, Shweta penned, "Happy Raksha Bandhan my sweet baby... You were, you are and you will always be our pride (sic)."
Sushant, aged 34, passed away on June 14, leaving family and fans across the country devastated.
'We will always love you'
Bachchan Jr.
From hospital, Bachchan Jr. shares hilarious Rakhi wish
Abhishek Bachchan is clearly not letting his illness take a toll on his sense of humor.
The 44-year-old actor, currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, sent wishes to sister Shweta Bachchan and cousins Naina, Namrata, and Nilima Bachchan.
Sharing a throwback monochromatic picture, Bachchan Jr. wrote, "Happy Rakhi to the best sisters... Please don't kill me for posting this photo (sic)."
I love you all, Abhishek said
Information
Bachchans were hospitalized on July 11; Amitabh discharged yesterday
On July 11, Abhishek and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77), were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, Amitabh tested negative and was discharged. Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya, and their 8-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, who were also infected, have since recovered.
Missing your lectures, get back home: Shweta
Rakhi celebrations, Kapoor family style!
Family lunch ❤️❤️ Miss you Lolo ❤️❤️
A post shared by kareenakapoorkhan on
Instagram Post
Priyanka CJ, in the US, is 'waiting for gifts'
Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating and to my incredible brood of brothers. I’ve always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. I feel so blessed to have these wonderful, sensitive, supportive men in my corner always. I miss you all so much. Sending lots of love and hugs and oh also...as part of tradition... waiting for my gifts 😋
A post shared by priyankachopra on
Sujeeth
'Saaho' director Sujeeth ties the knot
Filmmaker Sujeeth, best known for directing Prabhas-starrer 2019 action thriller Saaho, on Sunday tied the knot with Pravallika in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple had been in a relationship for quite some time.
Saaho, one of the costliest Indian movies ever, received poor reviews, but it was a box office success.
Sujeeth had made his directorial debut with Run Raja Run (2014).
More news
Akshay Kumar announces new movie, 'Raksha Bandhan'
Superstar Akshay Kumar has announced a new movie called Raksha Bandhan and has dedicated it to his sister, Alka Bhatia. The movie will be directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma. It is expected to go on floors next year and scheduled to hit screens on November 5, 2021.
Meanwhile, here all the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.