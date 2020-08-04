Royal party is in store! The Crown, the breathtaking historical drama on the British Empire, is set to get three more seasons. Showrunner Peter Morgan revealed that in order "to do justice" to the complex storyline, "we should do six seasons." Ever since this development, fans have been speculating if they would get a chance to see Prince Harry-Meghan Markle in the final season.

Revelation How did Morgan decide on Season 6

Morgan had earlier announced a plan to end the series with the fifth season this January. However, the process of panning out that season in gritty detail convinced him to urge Sony and Netflix to allow another season. So now, the Season 6 will elaborate the first decade in the 21st century in detail, and we might not see Markle's character.

Quote 'Season 6 will not bring us closer to present day'

"Season 6 will not bring us any closer to present day — it'll simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail. You need at least a decade, in my view, to separate yourself from the events that you're writing about," Morgan clarified.

Plotline The development in the series so far

The Crown started with 1952 as its timeline, with Claire Foy donning the role of a young Queen Elizabeth II for two seasons. Then, Olivia Colman was cast for the role in seasons three and four. Now the next two seasons will have Imelda Staunton claim the on-screen throne of the Queen. Notably, each season of this popular drama covers a decade of events.

Cast An interesting character will be introduced in Season 4

As for the other characters, Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret appeared last in Season 2, before she was replaced by Helena Bonham Carter. Carter will play this role till Season 4. For the remaining two seasons, Lesley Manville will be the late princess. Interestingly, Season 4 will also introduce Princess Diana, to be played by Emma Corrin and PM Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).

Pandemic strategy When will the Season 4 air?