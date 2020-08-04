In a major development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to recommend a probe by the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The decision has come shortly after Sushant's father, KK Singh made such a request to Kumar through a phone call. Sushant died by alleged suicide in June. Police investigations are underway. Here's more.

Quote We are recommending a CBI probe: Nitish Kumar

"Since the family has given its consent, we are recommending a CBI probe on the FIR which was lodged in Bihar," Nitish Kumar has told NDTV. The CM had earlier said they would make a recommendation if the family wanted.

Backstory Sushant passed away on June 14. Police called it suicide

On June 14, Sushant, a Bollywood star on the rise, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. He was 34. Citing initial evidence, the Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression for the past few months, purported medical reports have suggested. Currently, two separate investigations, by Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, are underway.

Investigations Both Mumbai and Bihar Police are currently investigating

Mumbai Police, as part of its probe, has questioned 56 people including Sushant's family, associates, and Bollywood stars. They said Sushant suffered from bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for it. Meanwhile, Bihar Police is carrying out a parallel investigation in Mumbai, following an FIR by KK Singh against late actor's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. She has been accused of abetting the alleged suicide.

Information Mumbai and Bihar Police's infighting troubling the case

Various reports have suggested that there is a lack of co-operation and understanding between police teams of both states. In fact, the speculated rift became wide open after an IPS officer from Patna was asked by the BMC (Mumbai's civic body) to remain in quarantine.

CBI Calls for CBI inquiry continue to grow stronger

Before Nitish gave his nod for a CBI probe, countless fans of Sushant, spread across the country, as well as some fellow politicians have been demanding a CBI inquiry for more than a month now. BJP leader and parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy is among those supporting it. However, the Supreme Court recently rejected a petition seeking such an investigation.

ED action ED, probing a money laundering case, to question Rhea's CA

Separately, after Sushant's family alleged that a sum of Rs. 15 crore was suspiciously transferred from his account, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) swung into action and filed a money laundering case in this regard. ED officials have already questioned Sandeep Shridhar, Sushant's Chartered Accountant. They have now summoned Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah for questioning, per reports.

