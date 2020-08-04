Last updated on Aug 04, 2020, 04:32 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
In a major development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to recommend a probe by the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The decision has come shortly after Sushant's father, KK Singh made such a request to Kumar through a phone call.
Sushant died by alleged suicide in June. Police investigations are underway.
Here's more.
"Since the family has given its consent, we are recommending a CBI probe on the FIR which was lodged in Bihar," Nitish Kumar has told NDTV. The CM had earlier said they would make a recommendation if the family wanted.
On June 14, Sushant, a Bollywood star on the rise, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. He was 34. Citing initial evidence, the Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide.
The actor had been suffering from clinical depression for the past few months, purported medical reports have suggested.
Currently, two separate investigations, by Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, are underway.
Mumbai Police, as part of its probe, has questioned 56 people including Sushant's family, associates, and Bollywood stars. They said Sushant suffered from bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for it.
Meanwhile, Bihar Police is carrying out a parallel investigation in Mumbai, following an FIR by KK Singh against late actor's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. She has been accused of abetting the alleged suicide.
Various reports have suggested that there is a lack of co-operation and understanding between police teams of both states. In fact, the speculated rift became wide open after an IPS officer from Patna was asked by the BMC (Mumbai's civic body) to remain in quarantine.
Before Nitish gave his nod for a CBI probe, countless fans of Sushant, spread across the country, as well as some fellow politicians have been demanding a CBI inquiry for more than a month now.
BJP leader and parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy is among those supporting it.
However, the Supreme Court recently rejected a petition seeking such an investigation.
Separately, after Sushant's family alleged that a sum of Rs. 15 crore was suspiciously transferred from his account, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) swung into action and filed a money laundering case in this regard.
ED officials have already questioned Sandeep Shridhar, Sushant's Chartered Accountant. They have now summoned Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah for questioning, per reports.
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.
