They say good things take time. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal would agree. The beloved Bollywood couple, who was earlier set to tie the knot in April, had to postpone the much-awaited wedding ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the actors have revealed that they are planning to take the big leap sometime next year. Here's more on this.

Noting that the pandemic is far from over and vaccine is nowhere in sight, Richa told Mumbai Mirror, "It is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend." Meanwhile, Ali said, "Let's see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we'll decide on a date, maybe early next year."

In March, a spokesperson for Richa and Ali had confirmed the delay in their wedding celebrations. They had said, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events...Ali and Richa have decided to postpone their wedding functions."

Richa and Ali, who first met on the sets of their 2013 comedy movie Fukrey, made their relationship official in 2017 as they arrived together at Venice Film Festival for Ali's movie Victoria & Abdul. "It's rare to find like-minded people who share core values and have similar interests...Also, we never expected to end up together. It happened organically," Richa once said about Ali.

