Last updated on Aug 04, 2020, 05:41 pm
Written bySagar Malik
As it appears, Amitabh Bachchan is taking the trolls way too seriously of late.
Even after receiving criticism for a Hindi cuss phrase he used for a troll, the 77-year-old megastar has repeated the same in his latest blog entry.
Big B came back home over the weekend after three weeks of coronavirus treatment at the Nanavati Hospital.
Here's what went down.
In his blog post dated July 27, Bachchan lashed out at haters who wished for his death.
Addressing them, Big B had said that if he want, they would have to face wrath of his millions of fans. His "extended family" could turn into an "extermination family," he had warned.
"All I shall say to them is...'Thok do s***o ko,'" the actor added.
Now, on Sunday, as Bachchan was discharged from the hospital, he put a post on Facebook, thereby expressing gratitude to his fans and friends, as well as doctors and medical staff at Nanavati Hospital, where he underwent treatment.
A certain user commented under the post that her father was allegedly wrongfully diagnosed with COVID-19 at the top hospital and accused Bachchan of "advertising" it.
In her comment, the fan had written, "Mr. Amitabh, it is really sad the kind of advertising you are doing for a hospital like that who do not care about human life and only want to make money (sic)."
"Sorry, but (I) totally lost respect for you," the user added.
Bachchan Sr. also shared screenshots of the exchange he had with the angry fan.
In his reply, Bachchan said he disagreed with the user and said he does not advertise for the hospital in question.
"I want to thank them for the care and treatment that I got from Nanavati. I shall and have done it for every hospital that I have been admitted to...My respect and respectability is not going to be judged by you," he responded.
Replying to yet another troll who accused his note of gratitude to dairy company Amul as being promotional, Bachchan wrote, "When you don't know the truth, then keep your clean mouth clean. I do not endorse Amul (sic)."
But he did not stop there. In light of both these exchanges, Bachchan used the "Thok do" phrase not once but twice in his blog post.
To recall, on July 11, Bachchan and his son, Abhishek (44) were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
On July 12, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya tested positive. They were admitted to the hospital on July 17. Ten days later, they both tested negative and were discharged from the hospital.
Abhishek, however, is still in the hospital.
