Backstory Thok do s***o ko: Bachchan had penned in earlier blog

In his blog post dated July 27, Bachchan lashed out at haters who wished for his death. Addressing them, Big B had said that if he want, they would have to face wrath of his millions of fans. His "extended family" could turn into an "extermination family," he had warned. "All I shall say to them is...'Thok do s***o ko,'" the actor added.

Accusation Alleging misdiagnosis at Nanavati, user accused Big B of 'advertising'

Now, on Sunday, as Bachchan was discharged from the hospital, he put a post on Facebook, thereby expressing gratitude to his fans and friends, as well as doctors and medical staff at Nanavati Hospital, where he underwent treatment. A certain user commented under the post that her father was allegedly wrongfully diagnosed with COVID-19 at the top hospital and accused Bachchan of "advertising" it.

Comment Totally lost respect for you, the angry fan said

In her comment, the fan had written, "Mr. Amitabh, it is really sad the kind of advertising you are doing for a hospital like that who do not care about human life and only want to make money (sic)." "Sorry, but (I) totally lost respect for you," the user added. Bachchan Sr. also shared screenshots of the exchange he had with the angry fan.

Response Not going to be judged by you, Bachchan shunned her

In his reply, Bachchan said he disagreed with the user and said he does not advertise for the hospital in question. "I want to thank them for the care and treatment that I got from Nanavati. I shall and have done it for every hospital that I have been admitted to...My respect and respectability is not going to be judged by you," he responded.

Details The 'thok do' express chugs along: Bachchan did it again!

Replying to yet another troll who accused his note of gratitude to dairy company Amul as being promotional, Bachchan wrote, "When you don't know the truth, then keep your clean mouth clean. I do not endorse Amul (sic)." But he did not stop there. In light of both these exchanges, Bachchan used the "Thok do" phrase not once but twice in his blog post.

Other details Bachchan family contracted COVID-19 in July