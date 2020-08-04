On Tuesday, news in the world of entertainment was about some fresh developments in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Minissha Lamba getting divorced, and a couple of enticing collaborations in Hollywood. Importantly, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recommended a CBI probe in Sushant's death case. Meanwhile, Minissha has confirmed her divorce with former husband Ryan Tham. Here are all the updates.

#1 Minissha Lamba confirms divorce with Ryan Tham

Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba has confirmed that her marriage with Ryan Tham has officially ended. "Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done," Minissha (35) told The Times of India. Minissha and Ryan, who is a restaurateur, had met in 2013 and tied the knot in 2015. The actor has starred in movies like Yahaan and Bachna Ae Haseeno.

#2 Singer Smita tests positive for COVID-19

Popular Telugu singer Smita has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Her husband, Shashank, also tested positive. The 39-year-old singer said they are mostly asymptomatic. "Waiting to kick COVID out, donate plasma and chill (sic)," Smita tweeted today, while revealing her diagnosis. Other celebrities who contracted the deadly infection include Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, singer Kanika Kapoor and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Twitter Post 'Stayed safe, but COVID came home'

Mad mad day yesterday. Had some body pains which I thought was due to heavy workout but got tested to be on safe side. Shashank I tested covid positive. Mostly asymptomatic. Waiting to kick Covid out, donate plasma chill🤘🏼 We Stayed Home Stayed Safe but Covid came home 😁 — Smita (@smitapop) August 4, 2020

#3 Bradley Cooper may star in Paul Thomas Anderson's next

Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson's next feature film, a yet-untitled coming-of-age drama set in the 1970s San Fernando Valley, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Anderson (50), the director of popular movies such as Magnolia and Punch-Drunk Love, has written the screenplay, and will produce the forthcoming project through his Ghoulardi Film Company banner, along with Sarah Murphy.

#4 DiCaprio's Appian Way signs film, TV deal with Apple

Leonardo DiCaprio-founded company Appian Way Productions has signed a multi-year film and television deal with Apple. Under the deal, the production company will develop movies, television projects and unscripted features for the streaming giant. These include upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon and thriller series Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss. Appian Way has previously produced The Revenant, The Aviator, Shutter Island.

More news Bihar government recommends CBI probe in Sushant's case