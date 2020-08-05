Game of Thrones (GoT) has hit a new high by claiming the piracy throne (as well). According to the latest survey by Parrot Analytics, the war fantasy drama has become the topmost pirated TV show during this lockdown, beating sci-fi animation series Rick and Morty aired on Adult Swim and highly popular shounen anime My Hero Academia on Hulu by fair margins.

Based on George RR Martin's noted book series A Song of Ice and Fire, this 8-season TV marvel dwells in the fictional land named Westeros, where everyone is involved in a power struggle to claim the throne. Politics, controversies and a much-needed boost of mythical dragons and magic continue to keep millions hooked to this series, which ended last year, albeit disappointing millions.

It's common for Game of Thrones to shatter records. Parrot Analytics and the Guinness World Records announced in May 2019 that the premiere of the final GoT season is the most in-demand one, toppling any series streamed on any platform.

However, GoT often invites mixed reactions. While it has massive fan following, viewers have flagged how the series almost always focuses on white people with the fantasized depiction of Europe through Westeros. People of color, they claim are seen when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is in the frame. The biggest snafu? The Starbucks cup spotted in the fourth episode of Season-8 that infuriated fans.

