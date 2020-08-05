The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will reportedly probe the apparent suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Mumbai home in June. The development comes a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recommended a probe into the actor's death. Since his demise, there have been rumors of foul play.

Details Truth behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death should come out: SC

On Wednesday, the central government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, informed the Supreme Court that it had accepted the Bihar government's plea for a CBI probe. The CBI, which falls under the Union Home Ministry, will now take over the investigation. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also observed that the truth behind the actor's death should come out.

FIR Rhea Chakraborty seeks transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai

Meanwhile, the apex court is hearing a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is seeking a transfer of an FIR against her from Patna, Bihar, to Mumbai, Maharashtra. Chakraborty—who is said to have been dating Rajput—has been booked for abetment to suicide. Rajput's father had filed the police complaint against Chakraborty, accusing her of mental harassment and transferring Rs. 15 crore from Rajput's account.

Background Kumar recommended CBI probe after family's consent

On Tuesday, Kumar had said, "Since the family has given its consent, we are recommending a CBI probe on the FIR which was lodged in Bihar." Earlier, the CM had said that his administration would recommend a CBI probe if the family requested for one. The CM's decision came after Rajput's father, KK Singh, had made such a request to him over the phone.

Death Rajput found hanging at home on June 14