Coronavirus is showing no signs of slowing down. This time, it has attacked former Bravo reality star Peter Thomas. On Sunday, he shared a video with his Instagram followers, where he is seen talking to the camera while lying on a bed. He is heard saying that he contracted the virus probably after clicking selfies with fans in Florida without his mask on.

Revelation Tested positive after five previous tests termed him negative

Complaining of excruciating pain, chills throughout the day and waking up in cold sweat, Thomas said he tested positive for COVID-19 after five previous tests termed him negative. He added that once he gets well, he still has to get at least two successive tests done to be declared negative. He urged his followers to practise social distancing, wear masks and use hand sanitizers.

Twitter Post The Pain Is Crazy, says Thomas, lying on bed

RHOA's Peter Thomas Reveals He Has COVID-19: 'The Pain Is Crazy'​ https://t.co/o2dgOG6N91 — People (@people) August 3, 2020

Information Other Hollywood celebrities who have shown symptoms

Much like the rest of the world, pandemic has affected many celebrities. Recently, Queen of Pop Madonna informed how she has developed antibodies. Separately, Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad fame said that he had contracted the virus despite following the norms. Rapper Kanye West, who plans to run for the office in 2020, also confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive in February.

Deaths And, here are some celebrities who succumbed to COVID-19

As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc, there are some celebrities who succumbed to the virus. Actor Mark Blum, recently seen in You, died on March 25. Cinematographer Allen Daviau also yielded to coronavirus-related complications on April 15, while actor Jay Benedict, famous for Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises passed away on April 4. Notably, all these casualties were in the high-risk group.

Charity Who all are donating to help fight the virus?