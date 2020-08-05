Disney's live-action film Mulan is one of the most awaited flicks of 2020. And now, the entertainment giant has decided to release it online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Come September 4, and you will be able to stream the action drama on Disney+. To note, this is for the audience in high-containment zones; the film will release in theaters in low-risk areas.

Information Note: The rental price for this film is high

Now to watch the film, keep your wallet ready! You would need to pay an extra $29.99 over and above the existing subscription fee to rent Mulan. Admittedly, the rental price is on the higher side, but if you love animated films, you won't mind!

Pricing Is the high rental price justified?

You may be wondering about the high rental price. Consider Disney's side. It has spent a fortune on the film's promotions apart from shelling out a staggering $200 million as production budget. So, it makes sense if the price paid for the exclusive OTT streaming roughly matches that of a theater ticket. It's a calculated move to not lose out on either audience base.

Appeal 'Mulan belongs on the world stage, the big screen'

In fact, the movie was set for a grand theatrical experience and saw its Hollywood premiere on March 9, 2020. However, owing to the COVID-19, the film's release had to be postponed thrice. Meanwhile, Disney's co-chairman Alan Horn asserted the epic action film "belongs on the world stage and the big screen" for the audience to grasp its true essence. Desperate times, desperate measures.

Release delays How are other films facing the pandemic wrath?