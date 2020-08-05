Last updated on Aug 05, 2020, 11:30 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Disney's live-action film Mulan is one of the most awaited flicks of 2020. And now, the entertainment giant has decided to release it online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Come September 4, and you will be able to stream the action drama on Disney+.
To note, this is for the audience in high-containment zones; the film will release in theaters in low-risk areas.
Now to watch the film, keep your wallet ready! You would need to pay an extra $29.99 over and above the existing subscription fee to rent Mulan. Admittedly, the rental price is on the higher side, but if you love animated films, you won't mind!
You may be wondering about the high rental price.
Consider Disney's side. It has spent a fortune on the film's promotions apart from shelling out a staggering $200 million as production budget.
So, it makes sense if the price paid for the exclusive OTT streaming roughly matches that of a theater ticket.
It's a calculated move to not lose out on either audience base.
In fact, the movie was set for a grand theatrical experience and saw its Hollywood premiere on March 9, 2020.
However, owing to the COVID-19, the film's release had to be postponed thrice.
Meanwhile, Disney's co-chairman Alan Horn asserted the epic action film "belongs on the world stage and the big screen" for the audience to grasp its true essence.
Desperate times, desperate measures.
Evidently, the pandemic has not spared the entertainment industry.
Christopher Nolan's high-budget tentpole Tenet faced the same number of release delays. It now will hit the theaters on August 26 internationally and in select US cities over the Labor Day weekend.
Meanwhile, Russel Crowe's Unhinged will settle with an August release when theaters reopen in the US (fingers crossed).
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.