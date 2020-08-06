Ever since the tragic deaths of celebrity manager Disha Salian and Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput in June, a section of the media has been abuzz with possible angles and conspiracy theories. One name that has repeatedly featured in them is that of actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was earlier involved in the infamous Jiah Khan suicide case. However, Sooraj has categorically denied such reports.

Backstory Two deaths that shocked the entire nation

On June 8, celebrity manager Disha Salian (28), who formerly managed Sushant Singh Rajput's work, died by alleged suicide after reportedly jumping off the 14th floor of an apartment in Mumbai's Malad area. Barely a week after that, Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Bandra. The police said he died by suicide. He had been suffering from clinical depression, per medical reports.

Details A news channel showed purported pictures of Sooraj, Disha

Notably, Sooraj has earlier said he did not know Disha and had never met her. However, a certain news channel recently showed purported pictures of Sooraj with Disha, claiming that the two knew each other. Citing the report, Sooraj has clarified that the woman in picture was not Disha, but another friend, Anushri Gaur, who does not reside in India.

Post Please stop harassing me, Sooraj said

Captioning the post, Sooraj wrote, "Is this the media we are supposed to trust? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not Disha Salian, that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn't even live in India." "Please stop harassing me and dragging me into this... Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone's life," he urged.

Quote Never met her in my life, Sooraj earlier said

In an earlier interview, Sooraj had said, "I don't even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life. I found out about her after Sushant's death, and I feel bad for the families involved."

Instagram Post You can read the full post here

Information Sushant's friend said he got scared after Disha's death

On a related note, Smita, a friend of Sushant, claimed that Sushant was doing fine until Disha's death. He, however, grew anxious after the news of her death surfaced. Mumbai Police has also said that Sushant had searched Disha's name, and media linking him with her death might have upset the actor. However, Disha's family has refuted any connection between the two deaths.

Probe CBI set to probe Sushant's death case

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to investigate Sushant's death case. This was decided a day after the Bihar government recommended such a probe in the matter. So far, police teams of Mumbai and Patna have been investigating the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also summoned Sushant's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakrabroty on Friday in connection with a money laundering case.

Suicide helpline If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help