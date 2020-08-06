-
06 Aug 2020
Sooraj Pancholi rubbishes fake news linking him with Disha's death
Written bySagar Malik
Ever since the tragic deaths of celebrity manager Disha Salian and Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput in June, a section of the media has been abuzz with possible angles and conspiracy theories.
One name that has repeatedly featured in them is that of actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was earlier involved in the infamous Jiah Khan suicide case.
However, Sooraj has categorically denied such reports.
Backstory
Two deaths that shocked the entire nation
On June 8, celebrity manager Disha Salian (28), who formerly managed Sushant Singh Rajput's work, died by alleged suicide after reportedly jumping off the 14th floor of an apartment in Mumbai's Malad area.
Barely a week after that, Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Bandra. The police said he died by suicide. He had been suffering from clinical depression, per medical reports.
Details
A news channel showed purported pictures of Sooraj, Disha
Notably, Sooraj has earlier said he did not know Disha and had never met her.
However, a certain news channel recently showed purported pictures of Sooraj with Disha, claiming that the two knew each other.
Citing the report, Sooraj has clarified that the woman in picture was not Disha, but another friend, Anushri Gaur, who does not reside in India.
Post
Please stop harassing me, Sooraj said
Captioning the post, Sooraj wrote, "Is this the media we are supposed to trust? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not Disha Salian, that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn't even live in India."
"Please stop harassing me and dragging me into this... Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone's life," he urged.
Quote
Never met her in my life, Sooraj earlier said
In an earlier interview, Sooraj had said, "I don't even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life. I found out about her after Sushant's death, and I feel bad for the families involved."
-
Instagram Post
You can read the full post here
Complete bullshit!! #FuckYouFakeMEDIA Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India .. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life ! I have said this before and I’m saying it again “I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life” Seriously FUCK YOU AND FUCK YOUR FAKE NEWS! 🖕🏽 I’ve had enough.
Information
Sushant's friend said he got scared after Disha's death
-
On a related note, Smita, a friend of Sushant, claimed that Sushant was doing fine until Disha's death. He, however, grew anxious after the news of her death surfaced.
Mumbai Police has also said that Sushant had searched Disha's name, and media linking him with her death might have upset the actor.
However, Disha's family has refuted any connection between the two deaths.
Probe
CBI set to probe Sushant's death case
-
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to investigate Sushant's death case. This was decided a day after the Bihar government recommended such a probe in the matter.
So far, police teams of Mumbai and Patna have been investigating the case.
The Enforcement Directorate has also summoned Sushant's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakrabroty on Friday in connection with a money laundering case.
Suicide helpline
If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.