In a terrible piece of news, television actor and model Sameer Sharma was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. He was 44. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan of his flat in Neha CHS building of the city's Malad West area. The police suspects it to be a case of suicide. Here are more details on this.

Details Actor died two days ago; no suicide note recovered

According to reports, Sameer had rented the apartment in February this year. His body was first seen by a watchman of the said society, who then alerted fellow residents. Citing police's statement, reports have suggested that the actor died two days ago. However, no suicide note has been recovered by police from the flat.

Information An accidental death case has been registered

The Malad Police has registered a case of accidental death and the deceased's body has been sent for autopsy. "A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy," George Fernandez, senior inspector at Malad Police station, said.

Work Sameer featured in various TV shows and films

Sameer started his acting career with with popular Star Plus serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. He has since featured in TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bhootu, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor also starred in Bollywood films like Hasee To Phasee (2014) and Ittefaq (2017). May his soul rest in peace.

2020 The country lost many stars this year

It has been a terrible year for the entertainment industry. The country is still grappling with the loss of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away by alleged suicide at the age of 34, in June. He had been reportedly battling depression for the past few months. Prior to that, TV actors Manmeet Grewal (32) and Preksha Mehta (25) also died by suicide.

Suicide helpline If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek help