Former Bigg Boss contestant and model Asim Riaz has sustained multiple injuries after he was allegedly attacked by some unknown persons. The incident took place on Wednesday night while Asim (27) was riding his bicycle on the streets. He shared a video on social media to inform fans about the ordeal, showing his injuries from the said attack. Here's more on this.

Details 'Everything is cool, I still don't give up'

In a series of clips posted to Instagram Stories, Asim said, "I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front." He went on to show injuries that he sustained on his legs, arms and back. "Everything is cool. I still don't give up," Asim told his 3.8 million followers.

Instagram Post You can watch the clip here

Bad news for #asimriaz fans. He was attacked by someone while he was cycling. Dont know who they were and what was their motive 💔 A post shared by viralbhayani on Aug 5, 2020 at 1:05pm PDT

Reaction Evidently, Asim has filed a police complaint

After the videos surfaced on social media last night, Asim's fans expressed their anger over the incident, and prayed for his speedy recovery. Many also requested the model to file a police complaint about the incident. Apparently, Asim has already filed a complaint as a "Police" sign was visible in the background of his video, as noticed by some fans.

Twitter Post Height of shamelessness, said a fan

This is hieght of cowardness and shamelessness.Please @imrealasim lodge a complaint against those goons. How badly he has got hurt.#GetwellSoonAsim pic.twitter.com/JIF3lmtgPT — Akash⭐Asim Squad (@_Random_Spirit) August 5, 2020

Statement Asim rose to fame after 'Bigg Boss 13' stint

Asim found enormous fame through his stint with Bigg Boss 13, where he became the first runner-up. In an earlier interview, he said, "I have been through a lot of mess in my life, but I used to feel something will eventually work out. I didn't even have the money to hire a taxi to go for an audition... and I would walk (sic)."

Work On the work front for Asim