Late celebrity manager Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, has written a letter to the Mumbai Police, accusing journalists and a section of the media of causing mental harassment to his family. In his letter, Satish also bashed the rampant rumors and speculations around Disha's death and urged cops to take appropriate action. Disha died by alleged suicide on June 8. Here's more on this.

Backstory Both Disha and Sushant Singh Rajput died in June

On June 8, Disha (28), who formerly managed Sushant Singh Rajput's work, died by alleged suicide after reportedly jumping off the 14th floor of an apartment in Mumbai's Malad area. Barely a week after that, Sushant (34) was found dead at his apartment in Bandra. The police said he died by suicide. Several media reports have since linked their untimely deaths.

Letter Satish said rape and murder theories are fake

It is imperative to note that several media reports and conspiracy theories have recently suggested that Disha was raped and murdered. In fact, a fake post-mortem report has also been doing the rounds. Bashing these reports, Disha's father Satish told police that these stories are untrue and that they are tarnishing the reputation of his deceased daughter and his family.

Details These stories hold no truth, said Satish

Satish wrote in the letter, "News about her involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of film fraternity, rape, murder are all the stories cooked by these media people just to sell it to channels (sic)." "These stories hold no truth. These are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughter's reputation and my family's reputation," he added.

Appeal He urged cops to take action against rumor-mongers

Adding that they don't suspect foul play and are satisfied with the investigation being carried out by Mumbai Police, Satish urged cops to take action against such journalists and politicians who are spreading rumors and fake news. "Through this letter, I would request you to take reasonable action against the concerned journalists, influencers, politicians and media for their insensitive act towards us," he urged.

Statement Let her rest in peace, Disha's family had earlier said

In a similar statement released last month, Disha's family had urged everyone to refrain from spreading rumors and conspiracy theories about her death. "The loss is too deep and grave to be processed. It's a difficult situation for us...Empathy is the basic quality that makes us human. So let's be human first. Please let her rest in peace and let's spread kindness," they said.

Information Sushant's friend said he got scared after Disha's death

On a related note, Smita, a friend of Sushant, recently claimed that Sushant was doing fine until Disha's death. He, however, grew anxious after the news of her death surfaced. The Mumbai Police has also said that Sushant had searched Disha's name, and that media reports linking him with her death might have upset the actor.

Sooraj Reports also linked Sooraj Pancholi with Disha; he denied

Various media reports have also suggested a connection between actor Sooraj Pancholi and Disha's sudden death. Notably, Sooraj was earlier involved in the infamous suicide case of actor Jiah Khan. However, he has vehemently denied the allegations. Bashing one such report, Sooraj said, "Please stop harassing me and dragging me into this... Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone's life."

Suicide helpline If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help