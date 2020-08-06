The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against the accused in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Among those booked is Rhea Chakraborty, who is said to have been dating Rajput. Chakraborty has been accused of mentally harassing Rajput and illegally transferring large sums of money from the actor's account. Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai home in June.

According to ANI, the CBI has registered an FIR against six accused in connection with Rajput's death. The six accused have been identified as Rhea Chakraborty and her family members Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The development comes a day after the Centre had accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe in the case.

On June 14, Rajput was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his apartment in Bandra. The Mumbai Police—which is also probing the actor's death—has said Rajput died by suicide and suffered from bipolar disorder. The police said that, before his death, Rajput had googled the terms "painless death" and his former manager Disha Salian's name. Salian had died by suicide on June 8.

However, Rajput's family had registered a separate FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, Bihar. The family has alleged that Chakraborty mentally harassed the actor and transferred Rs. 15 crore from his account. Meanwhile, Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court to seek the transfer of the Patna case to Mumbai. The SC asked Maharashtra, Bihar, and Rajput's father to file their replies on Chakraborty's plea.

