On Thursday, news in the world of entertainment was about some fresh developments in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, release date announcements for a couple of highly-anticipated movies, and yet another tragic death. A Bihar Police team, probing Sushant's death in Mumbai, has returned to Patna. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. Here are more updates.

#1 Bihar Police team, probing Sushant's death, returns

The four-member team of Bihar Police, which was in Mumbai to investigate the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has returned to Patna. They had arrived in Mumbai on July 28 after Sushant's father, KK Singh, filed an abetment of suicide complaint against his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others. The case has now been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Information Patna SP Vinay Tiwari remains quarantined in Mumbai

However, Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari continues to remain quarantined in Mumbai. Earlier, the BMC's decision to quarantine the IPS officer triggered a huge political row. In fact, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that BMC's action against Tiwari was uncalled for.

#2 Grammy-winning producer Detail arrested over sexual assault

Grammy Award-winning music producer Detail (real name: Noel Fisher) was arrested on Wednesday. The 41-year-old has been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and 5 counts of felony assault, LA County Sheriff's Department said. The alleged crimes took place between 2010 and 2018. Detail has produced hits for artists like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa. He won a Grammy in 2015.

Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Sadak 2' gets a release date

Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak 2 now has a release date. The movie is set to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 28. A sequel to the director's own 1991 hit Sadak, the upcoming movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, and others. In fact, the film marks Mahesh's return to direction after more than two decades.

#4 Bobby Deol to make digital debut this month

Bobby Deol's Class Of '83 will arrive on Netflix on August 21. "It's not which side you are fighting for...It's what you are fighting against," Bobby tweeted, while announcing the release date. Based on Hussain Zaidi's eponymous book, the Red Chillies Entertainment production tells the story of an upright policeman-turned-police instructor, who teaches his students to deal with the complexities of morals and patriotism.

It's not WHICH side you are fighting for .. It's WHAT you are fighting against#ClassOf83 trailer out tomorrow. Produced by @RedChilliesEnt Premieres August 21, 2020 only on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/oCwaLhYKui — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) August 6, 2020

