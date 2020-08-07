From time to time, we come across stories of certain people racing ahead of others across industries all around the world. The modeling and entertainment world has also given us talents that have become role models for many. One such talent is Ted Ranghella. Raring to climb to top in the entertainment world, this French-Italian model/actor is determined to turn his dreams into reality.

Since an early age, Ted showed a keen interest in sports. So, at 12, he left his family home in France to join tennis sports study in Reims. However, due to an injury five years after that, Ted had to give up on his dream of becoming a tennis player. But then, his attractive looks landed him into the world of modeling and acting.

Ted has been known as "Chameleon" for his impressive ability to adapt to the objectives of different photographers. In fact, his versatility is evident from his diverse body of work, that includes outdoor as well as studio photo-shoots, catwalks, lifestyle and video campaigns, advertisements etc. In 2015, Ted even got the opportunity to parade through Windsor Castle in the presence of the British Royal Family.

Ted has raced ahead of many in the modeling world, thanks to his sharp features and intense eyes. But, the primary reason why Ted could carve out a special place in the industry is his undying passion and his drive to achieve his goals.

Ted has also collaborated with Saint Laurent Eyewear, one of the most renowned brands in the eyewear industry. His successful campaign with them gained him further recognition in the modeling industry. In fact, Ted's years of hard work and passion have helped him collaborate with various successful campaigns and world-famous brands such as Moschino, L'Oreal, Hugo Boss, among many others.

