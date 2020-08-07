Did you know that you would have seen Miguel Herrán much before obsessing over his character in Money Heist? That's right! He starred in a romantic advertisement of Gaana.com in which he was paired opposite Piaa Bajpai. Ever since this discovery, netizens are speculating how a Spanish actor could possibly land a role in an Indian ad. And man, did he look cute!

The video In the Gaana ad, definitely don't miss Miguel's dance

In the Gaana ad, a short musical lasting a little over 8 minutes, you see Piaa and Miguel hop on the same metro train at Rajiv Chowk station. Sparks fly when Miguel sings aloud with earphones on, humoring Piaa. Eventually, they start sharing a seat and fall in love. It's straight out of a Bollywood rom-com; Miguel's dancing in the end shouldn't be missed!

Journey Miguel shot to fame playing a hacker in 'Money Heist'

The song was composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Neeti Mohan and Ash King. Officials of the music streaming platform said the Spanish actor and the popular Kollywood actress were the ultimate choices after a rigorous audition process. In Money Heist, Miguel plays Rio, a genius hacker, whose software wizardry helps The Professor carry out heists successfully. This proved to be his breakthrough.

The show What all might happen in Season 5 of 'Money Heist'

Coming to Money Heist, we saw Rio getting caught by Panama Police in Season 4. The final season was announced in July, which won't be aired before 2021. In it, we probably would see a team rescuing Rio from prison and together they carry out the greatest heist of all time. One of its most mysterious characters, Berlin, might return in this season.

