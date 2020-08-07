Last updated on Aug 07, 2020, 07:48 pm
Written bySagar Malik
On popular demand, producer Ekta Kapoor has brought to us the first-ever scene that late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput shot for his debut television show, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.
Sushant, who passed away in June, makes a spectacular entry in the scene, which is as dramatic as Indian soap operas are known to be.
Take a look.
Sushant made his acting debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, a serial produced by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It aired on Star Plus from 2008 to 2010.
The show told the story of two lovers, Prem and Heer. Sushant played the second lead in the series, also starring Harshad Chopra, Additi Gupta, and Meher Vij.
It is worth noting that in his maiden scene, Sushant got such a heroic part that most actors would kill for.
In the beginning of the scene, Sushant, donning a cool leather jacket and jeans, is seen lying on top of a car bonnet.
He then arrives at a football ground, scores the winning goal, eventually driving his team to victory.
Lots of people were asking me about Sushant’s first scene... this was the first scene we shot with him. This was his 1st scene on Television which went on-air in a show called ‘Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil’. He was the 2nd lead in that show, but we knew he was meant for greater things and he went and did just that. Lots of love, peace and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and shining soul.
A post shared by ektarkapoor on
Posting the video on Instagram, Ekta shared how a lot of people have been asking her about Sushant's first show.
"He (Sushant) was the 2nd lead in that show, but we knew he was meant for greater things and he went and did just that...Lots of love, peace and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and shining soul (sic)," the producer wrote.
After that show, Sushant bagged a role in Ekta Kapoor-produced popular ZEE TV serial Pavitra Rishta, also starring Ankita Lokhande and others. In 2011, Sushant quit the show in order to pursue a career in films.
Sushant made a dreamy Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's critically-acclaimed film Kai Po Che!
He went on to star in movies such as PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Netflix film Drive.
His last theatrical outing, Chhichhore, was a superhit.
Dil Bechara, the actor's final movie, was released last month after his death.
On June 14, Sushant (34) was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. The city police said it was suicide. The actor had reportedly been suffering from depression.
An investigation by the Mumbai Police is currently being carried out.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating an abetment of suicide case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others.
