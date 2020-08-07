On popular demand, producer Ekta Kapoor has brought to us the first-ever scene that late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput shot for his debut television show, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Sushant, who passed away in June, makes a spectacular entry in the scene, which is as dramatic as Indian soap operas are known to be. Take a look.

Show What was SSR's debut show all about?

Sushant made his acting debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, a serial produced by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It aired on Star Plus from 2008 to 2010. The show told the story of two lovers, Prem and Heer. Sushant played the second lead in the series, also starring Harshad Chopra, Additi Gupta, and Meher Vij.

Scene Here's how the epic scene unfolds

It is worth noting that in his maiden scene, Sushant got such a heroic part that most actors would kill for. In the beginning of the scene, Sushant, donning a cool leather jacket and jeans, is seen lying on top of a car bonnet. He then arrives at a football ground, scores the winning goal, eventually driving his team to victory.

Instagram Post You can check out the video here

Post We knew he was meant for greater things: Ekta

Posting the video on Instagram, Ekta shared how a lot of people have been asking her about Sushant's first show. "He (Sushant) was the 2nd lead in that show, but we knew he was meant for greater things and he went and did just that...Lots of love, peace and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and shining soul (sic)," the producer wrote.

Information Sushant then starred in 'Pavitra Rishta'

After that show, Sushant bagged a role in Ekta Kapoor-produced popular ZEE TV serial Pavitra Rishta, also starring Ankita Lokhande and others. In 2011, Sushant quit the show in order to pursue a career in films.

Career He featured in 'PK', 'Sonchiriya', 'Chhichhore', 'Dil Bechara'

Sushant made a dreamy Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's critically-acclaimed film Kai Po Che! He went on to star in movies such as PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Netflix film Drive. His last theatrical outing, Chhichhore, was a superhit. Dil Bechara, the actor's final movie, was released last month after his death.

Demise Sushant died at age 34 in June. Investigations are underway