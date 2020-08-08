Love Island host Caroline Flack took her life as she feared that a case of assault against her would blow matters out of proportion and ruin her reputation, inferred Coroner Mary Hassell at the end of an inquest at Poplar Coroner's Court in London. "She knew she would face the media, press, publicity — it would all come down upon her," Hassell added.

Death Flack took her life two months after she assaulted boyfriend

Flack hanged herself on February 15 at her Stoke Newington, London apartment two months after she was arrested on charges of assaulting her boyfriend and tennis player Lewis Burton in 2019. She left a suicide note in which she wished to get "harmony" and requested that the case against her be dropped. The inquest also stated that Flack was suffering from mental health issues.

Premise Why did the abuse take place?

Problems started between them after Flack suspected Burton of adultery. In her statement to police, she admitted to assaulting him. During the inquest, her statement was read out that said, "I did it. I had his phone in one hand, and my phone in the other. I whacked him round the head; there's no excuse for it, I was upset."

Proceedings What went on during the hearing?

Metropolitan Police DI Lauren Bateman said her repeated admission reduced chances of serving a caution. After presenting the late TV host's statement, the court allowed her mother Chris to defend her case. She said her celeb-daughter was "let down by authorities," and the involvement of police in "a minor assault" case triggered the host to kill herself. 'Caroline was not an abuser," she maintained.

Career Flack became a sensation after winning a 2014 dance show